‘JUSTICE MUST BE DONE ACCORDING TO LAW’: FORDE DEFENDS MOHAMEDS’ RIGHT TO FULL DISCLOSURE

Attorney-at-law Roysdale Forde, S.C. has made it clear that his clients, businessmen Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed, will not accept what he described as a “partial version of justice.” In a spirited submission before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, Forde accused State prosecutors of withholding key documents in the ongoing extradition proceedings against the father-and-son duo.

He argued that the defence cannot properly respond to allegations from U.S. authorities without full disclosure of the material forming the basis of the case. “The defence cannot be expected to respond adequately to evidence that is hidden or selectively presented,” Forde told the court, insisting that the State has a constitutional duty to be transparent in all extradition matters.

According to the senior counsel, the documents received so far have been incomplete, leaving unanswered questions about how the extradition request was processed and whether it meets the legal standards set out in Guyana’s Extradition Act.

He invoked Article 144 of the Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to a fair trial and the protection of the law. In cases where a person’s freedom is at stake, Forde said, that principle must be treated as sacred. “This is not about delay. It is about due process,” he emphasized.

“My clients are entitled to know the full case against them before their liberty can even be considered.”

Forde further questioned the authenticity and certification of some documents transmitted between Guyanese and U.S. authorities, noting that every procedural step must comply strictly with domestic law. Any deviation, he argued, risks undermining not only the defendants’ rights but also the sovereignty of Guyana’s judicial system.

