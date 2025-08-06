NO $15,000 VISA BOND FOR GUYANESE—US AMBASSADOR SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – August 6, 2025 — Amid swirling rumours and growing public concern, the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, has put to rest fears that Guyanese travellers will be slapped with a hefty US$15,000 visa bond when applying to visit the U.S.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ambassador Theriot made it clear: Guyanese are not affected by the U.S. government’s new pilot programme aimed at curbing visa overstays.

“Currently, Guyana is not included on that list. It does not apply to Guyanese citizens applying for a visa,” she said, responding to questions about the new policy reported by Al Jazeera earlier this week.

The pilot programme, which goes into effect on August 20, targets applicants for B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourism) visas from countries with historically high overstay rates. Under the policy, travellers would need to post a refundable US$15,000 bond—returned only if they comply with their visa terms and leave the U.S. on time.

But Guyana, Ambassador Theriot explained, simply doesn’t fit the profile.

“To my knowledge, Guyana’s overstay rate is not very high,” she said. “In my opinion, it’s not problematic in that sense.” While noting that data can always change, she added, “I’d be very surprised” if Guyana were added to the list in the near future.

Still, the clarification came as a relief to many Guyanese who had feared the bond would be an additional hurdle—especially for families already struggling with visa processing costs and long wait times.

“This would’ve made it impossible for me to visit my daughter in New York,” one East Coast resident said after hearing the news. “I’m glad the embassy cleared it up.”

The U.S. remains one of the most popular destinations for Guyanese travellers, whether for visiting relatives, seeking medical care, or taking long-awaited vacations. Ambassador Theriot’s comments are likely to reassure hundreds of prospective visitors worried about being priced out of a visa.

For now, the message is clear: Guyanese passport holders can still apply for U.S. visitor visas without worrying about a US$15,000 bond hanging over their heads.

