ATTORNEY-AT-LAW DHURJON TURNED AWAY FROM SOCU DESPITE THREE DETAINEES WAITING FOR LEGAL ADVICE

HGP Nightly News – A lawyer seeking to advise three individuals detained in connection with this week’s operation at Mohamed’s Enterprise was turned away from the Special Organised Crime Unit on Wednesday, triggering fresh concerns over the rights of suspects in state custody.

Attorney Siand Dhurjon arrived at SOCU’s headquarters to consult with his clients but was refused entry at the gate. He informed security personnel of his purpose and waited approximately ten minutes before being told that senior officers had issued instructions barring his access. The reason given was that the detainees were already represented by another attorney.

Dhurjon objected on two grounds: persons in custody are entitled to consult more than one legal representative, and three separate individuals are being held, each with the right to independent counsel of their choosing. Guards reportedly acknowledged uncertainty about the directive but maintained they were acting on orders.

The arrests followed a sting operation at the Lombard Street premises—the same location targeted in a large-scale raid just one day earlier. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of those detained nor the specific offences under investigation. No official statement has been issued by SOCU, the Guyana Police Force, or the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The incident places SOCU’s internal protocols under scrutiny at a moment when the unit is conducting high-profile operations. It also adds a procedural dimension to the intensifying legal pressure surrounding the Mohamed family’s gold trading enterprise, which has faced sustained law enforcement attention in recent days.

