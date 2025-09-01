Monday, September 1, 2025
PRESIDENT ALI CASTS BALLOT, WARNS OF VENEZUELAN THREAT, CALLS FOR PEACEFUL POLLS

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – September 1, 2025 – President Dr. Irfaan Ali cast his ballot on Monday morning in the General and Regional Elections, using the occasion to send a strong message about national security and peace as Guyana faces both external and internal challenges during the vote.

The President acknowledged recent reports of Venezuelan gunfire near the border, describing the incidents as deeply concerning but stressing that Guyana’s security forces are fully prepared. “We have had fire from the Venezuelan side a number of times in the last couple of months, so of course it’s concerning,” he said. “The security forces are on full alert. They have the strength, they’re ready, and they have the equipment. We have invested a lot in the military, and I am confident in their readiness.”

Ali made it clear that while Guyana takes its sovereignty seriously, the government’s approach remains rooted in peace and cooperation. “We support democracy. We take our sovereignty very seriously. But we also live in a region that must come together to fight transnational crime, drug trafficking, and every form of illicit trade. At the same time, this region must remain a zone of peace, and we will do everything to ensure it remains that way,” he emphasized.

At the same time, Ali urged voters and political leaders to avoid unrest and to respect the outcome of the elections. “These elections must be peaceful, and we must all accept the will of the people. That is part of democracy,” he said, noting that the Guyana Police Force and Defence Force have both signaled readiness to swiftly deal with any attempt to create disorder.

While confident in the PPP/C’s campaign and track record, Ali insisted that the most important victory today is ensuring Guyana’s stability. “We must not allow those who would incite chaos to derail our democracy. The responsibility lies with all of us to protect our country, our sovereignty, and our future,” he said.

