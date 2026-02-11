MOHAMED CLAIMS EVIDENCE OF PAYMENTS TO PPP OFFICIALS, PLEDGES PUBLIC RELEASE

HGP Nightly News – In the aftermath of a dramatic, hours-long raid on his family’s Lombard Street headquarters, Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed declared that authorities found nothing incriminating, and then dropped a political bombshell.

“I have receipts,” Mohamed told reporters Thursday morning. “We have a lot of receipts where we supported them.”

The opposition leader claimed his family possesses documentary evidence of substantial financial contributions made to People’s Progressive Party officials over the course of years. He alleged the payments total hundreds of millions of dollars and include transactions as recent as two years ago.

“Everyone in this country knows what I did for the PPP,” Mohamed stated. “We have receipts.”

When asked whether he would make the documents public, his response was unequivocal: “We’ve been saying it all the time. You can get to see where they start.”

Mohamed offered a detailed account of the law enforcement operation that descended on Mohamed’s Enterprise earlier Thursday. He described confronting officers directly upon their arrival.

“I told them, let’s search this place, because I don’t trust you,” he said. “They searched everything.”

According to the opposition leader, the extensive search yielded no gold, no drugs, and no significant currency holdings. The only cash discovered, he said, was a modest sum kept on hand to assist beggars who visit the business daily.

In an extraordinary revelation, Mohamed disclosed that the building houses a mosque on its upper floor, a space he noted was used for Friday prayers as recently as last month by a senior government official. Officers did not search the religious facility.

Mohamed characterized Thursday’s operation as the latest in a sustained campaign of political victimization since the September 2025 elections, estimating this marked at least the fifth such incident directed at him or his business interests.

Amid the defiance, Mohamed offered a candid admission of his family’s commercial decline. “Our businesses have shut down,” he stated plainly, acknowledging that the once-formidable gold trading enterprise has contracted significantly under sustained legal and financial pressure.

