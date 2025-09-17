Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeArticlesPOLICE FORCE BLASTS BAIL DECISION IN ACID ATTACK CASE
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

POLICE FORCE BLASTS BAIL DECISION IN ACID ATTACK CASE

By HGPTV
0
1617

Georgetown, September 17, 2025 – The Guyana Police Force has expressed “grave disappointment” after a Georgetown Magistrate granted bail to Keron Daniels, the man charged with throwing corrosive fluid on Jilicia Leitch and Nirmala Sukraj.

The Police said Daniels first appeared in court on September 16 before Magistrate Faith McGusty and was remanded for one day. When he reappeared the following day, the prosecutor strongly objected to bail, stressing that investigators were in possession of a video-taped confession from the accused. The prosecutor also told the court that Leitch remained hospitalized in a critical condition, having lost sight in one eye and suffered severe facial disfigurement.

Despite these submissions, Magistrate McGusty granted Daniels bail in the sum of $500,000.

The Police further noted that Daniels and Leitch had been in a relationship marked by repeated conflict. From her hospital bed, the victim pleaded for justice, highlighting the devastating impact of the attack.

The Force criticized what it described as a troubling pattern in the judiciary, where magistrates continue to disregard the high prevalence of violence against women when exercising discretion on bail. It warned that such decisions heighten the risk of repeat offences, especially since many alleged perpetrators still have access to their victims.

Even with these setbacks, the Police pledged to press forward in tackling gender-based violence, committing to “make every possible effort” to reduce and ultimately eradicate what it called “heinous acts committed so wantonly against the women of our society.”

Previous article
POLICE PROBE SEX ASSAULT CLAIMS AGAINST MABARUMA MAYOR
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Guyana records 170th COVID-19 related death

Unemployed man found with quantity of “ganja”, suspected counterfeit cash inside...