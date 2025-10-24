Friday, October 24, 2025
APNU LEADER NORTON BLAMES VOTER BRIBERY AND SUPPORTER ‘NAIVETY’ FOR ELECTORAL DISASTER

GEORGETOWN – The leader of the PNC-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton, today faced the brutal reality of his party’s crushing defeat in the September 1 polls, pointing to a controversial mix of widespread voter bribery and a baffling belief among his own supporters that voting for a rival party would somehow aid APNU.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Norton, the APNU’s former presidential candidate, confessed that despite having a strong manifesto and dedicated groundwork, the party’s efforts were fatally undermined.

The Bribery and Betrayal Claim

Norton made explosive claims about the role of money in the election, asserting that “Bribery played a critical role.” He claimed that supporters who have since expressed regret told him they were “actually bribed” but thought their vote would still “help the Opposition” by being cast for another faction.

The former Opposition Leader did not name the specific party responsible for the bribery but provided vivid examples of the alleged illegal conduct: “I can tell you in Linden, you could go and check the amount of motorcycles that were purchased for people,” he said, adding that the bribes targeted persons who would normally support APNU, including Toshaos (Indigenous village leaders).

The Political Disaster

The electoral outcome was a political disaster for the APNU. In the last parliament, the party and its coalition partner, the AFC, held 31 seats (22 belonging to APNU). The 2025 results saw APNU’s influence collapse to just 12 seats. The new main parliamentary opposition will now be the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, led by U.S.-sanctioned and criminally-indicted businessman Azruddin Mohamed, which secured 16 seats. The Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) took one seat, completing the opposition bloc. APNU also lost control of all the regions it previously governed (Regions 4, 7, and 10).

Norton’s press conference follows repeated warnings from PPP/C General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo that WIN’s campaign would siphon votes primarily from the traditional opposition base. Jagdeo had previously mocked APNU’s leadership, asserting, “…the signs were there, they refused to accept what was clear, what was evident to every other Guyanese…”

Rebuilding and Responsibility

Norton, who will not return to Parliament, pledged to remain active in politics and lead the party’s rebuilding efforts, vowing not to repeat the mistakes of former leader David Granger, who allegedly abandoned the party after the 2015 loss.

Norton was defiant in his selections, stating he did not owe the public any justification for the exclusion of members like former Chief Whip Christopher Jones. Looking ahead, Norton concluded that the issue of bribery must now be addressed through strong election campaign financing laws.

