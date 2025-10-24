Friday, October 24, 2025
TOOLS, NOT TALENT: MINISTER WARNS THAT FIRE SERVICE LEADERSHIP MUST CATCH UP TO BILLIONS INVESTED

GEORGETOWN – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS), despite being hailed as having some of the most advanced equipment in the region, is facing a critical human resources crisis. Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond has identified a severe disconnect between the billions spent on technology and the organization’s management capabilities, stressing that “It’s the procurement capacity and leadership that need to be built, that’s now a priority for the Fire Service.”

In an interview with the News Room, Minister Walrond asserted that the government has delivered the resources necessary for modernization, including the acquisition of cutting-edge tools. She highlighted two key, regionally unique assets: two specialized fire lifts that enable firefighters to tackle blazes in Guyana’s rapidly rising taller buildings, and a modern marine firefighting boat. These acquisitions, she said, prove the government’s commitment to equipping the GFS for a rapidly developing Guyana.

However, Walrond emphasized that the GFS cannot simply rely on shiny new gear. “There is still work to be done in building out leadership for this modern Guyana, a fire service that is fit for a country that’s growing fast,” she stated. The Minister explained that effective management and procurement training are now the priority to ensure the service gets value for its massive investment.

To address this gap, the Ministry is prioritizing training and exposure to international best practices for firefighters, focusing specifically on effective monitoring, evaluation, and leadership skills. The ultimate aim, Walrond concluded, is to create a fire service capable of managing its resources efficiently while upholding the highest professional standards, ensuring that their personnel are “not only be well-equipped but also well-led.”

