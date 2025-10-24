Buxtonian Now Attorney-at-Law: Paul’s Setbacks Resulted in Greater Comebacks

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

At just 23 years old, Chantelle Paul of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, has been admitted to the Bar of Guyana — a milestone that marks the culmination of perseverance, faith, and hard work. Her story, though filled with early challenges, stands as a beacon of hope for young Guyanese striving to rise above circumstance and defy stereotypes.

A Humble Beginning in Buxton

Born on December 18, 2001, to Bernard and Shawndell Paul, Chantelle is the seventh of eleven children. Growing up in a large, close-knit household taught her humility, resilience, and the value of community — lessons that continue to guide her both personally and professionally.

Her academic journey began at Friendship Nursery and Primary Schools, where she first displayed a love for learning. Despite early literacy struggles — famously attempting to spell her name as “CH9TELL” at age three — she soon became known as “Ch9tell 9”, a playful nickname that came to symbolize her determination and humor in the face of obstacles.

From Spelling Bee Champion to Top Student

Chantelle’s persistence bore fruit when she represented St. Augustine Anglican Church and later the East Coast and Georgetown in national spelling bee competitions. She excelled at Friendship Primary School, scoring 489 marks at the National Grade Six Assessment and earning a place at Annandale Secondary School.

Two years later, her drive pushed her further — she transferred to St. Stanislaus College, embracing the challenge of a more rigorous academic environment. Rejecting the notion of extra lessons, Chantelle trusted her own discipline, passing 11 CSEC subjects and being named Top CSEC Student for Buxton (2018). She also earned the Annie Daniels Scholarship and continued at The Bishops’ High School, where she completed CAPE studies and earned an Associate’s Degree in Law.

University of Guyana to Hugh Wooding Law School

In 2020, Paul began her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of Guyana, graduating with high distinction. She also completed a Certificate in Advocacy and Evidence for Summary Court Prosecutors, strengthening her foundation in legal practice.

At UG, she served as Events Coordinator on the Moot Court Committee (2022–2023) and volunteered as a mentor in the Buxton/Friendship Youth Incubator, helping young people develop leadership and life skills.

Her journey then took her to the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) in Trinidad and Tobago, where she earned her Legal Education Certificate (LEC). At HWLS, she served as Cultural and Entertainment Activities Chairperson on the Guyana Jurisdictional Committee, coordinating events such as Games Night and Guyana Night that celebrated Guyanese culture and unity.

A Scout, A Scholar, A Servant Leader

Beyond the courtroom and classroom, Chantelle has been an active member of the Guyana Scouts Association since age 11. Scouting instilled in her a deep sense of service, teamwork, and leadership — traits evident in her approach to law and life.

She intends to specialize in civil and corporate law, focusing on conveyancing and probate, areas she says allow her to “help people navigate some of life’s most significant decisions with empathy and excellence.”

Mentorship, Family, and Faith

Paul’s petition was presented by Attorney-at-Law Mrs. Anastasia Nicole Sanford-Frederick, whom she described as “a steadfast pillar of strength and true mentorship.” Their bond began during Chantelle’s time at St. Stanislaus College, where Mrs. Sanford-Frederick guided her through every stage of her academic and professional journey.

“From late-night discussions about complex conveyancing principles to 2 a.m. calls for encouragement, she created a safe and nurturing space for me to grow,” Paul said.

She also expressed deep gratitude to her parents:

“Mom always had faith in me, even when I doubted myself. Dad, my best friend and constant source of strength — thank you for investing in my dreams, even memorizing my law school timetable and calling daily just to check on me.”

Chantelle credited her siblings for motivating her to persevere and her mentors, classmates, and friends for providing unwavering moral, academic, and financial support.

A Voice of Inspiration

Her journey from Buxton’s classrooms to the High Court symbolizes more than personal triumph — it is proof that one’s origins do not define one’s destiny. In her own words:

“Setbacks are just setups for greater comebacks. I carry my village, my faith, and my purpose into every courtroom I enter.”

