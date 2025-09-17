AFC ROCKED: NIGEL HUGHES QUITS AS LEADER AFTER ELECTION DEFEAT

GEORGETOWN, September 17, 2025 – The Alliance For Change (AFC) has been thrown into turmoil following the sudden resignation of its leader, Nigel Hughes, less than one month after the party’s crushing defeat at the September 1, 2025 general and regional elections.

Party sources confirmed Hughes’ departure, describing it as a major blow to a movement already struggling to stay politically relevant. In a resignation letter seen by Demerara Waves Online News, Hughes accepted full responsibility for the party’s poor showing. “Unfortunately, the results were beyond disappointing, the responsibility for which rests solely on my shoulder,” he wrote.

The AFC, once considered a kingmaker in Guyanese politics after its pivotal role in the 2015 elections, faced one of its worst performances in 2025. Official results showed the party failing to secure any parliamentary seats on its own, with its national vote share collapsing to well under 5 percent. By comparison, the ruling PPP/C secured a dominant victory with more than 230,000 votes, while the PNCR-led coalition managed just over 175,000.

Hughes, a high-profile attorney known for his sharp criticism of the PPP/C government, was elected leader of the AFC in 2024 and tasked with reviving the party after years of internal splits and declining voter support. His resignation now raises fresh questions about whether the AFC can survive as an independent political force or will be forced to seek alliances to remain relevant.

Hughes declined to comment directly on his exit when contacted, instead referring queries to the AFC’s General Secretary. The party has not yet announced who will step in as interim leader, though insiders say urgent talks are underway to stabilize its leadership and chart a path forward.

With this resignation, the AFC faces one of its most uncertain chapters since its founding in 2005, as critics claim the once-energetic “third force” has been reduced to a shell of its former self.

