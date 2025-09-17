Wednesday, September 17, 2025
AFC TO HOLD EMERGENCY SESSION AFTER LEADER HUGHES’ RESIGNATION

GEORGETOWN, September 17, 2025 – The Alliance For Change (AFC) confirmed that its General Secretary has received a letter, reportedly from Party Leader Nigel Hughes, indicating his immediate resignation. The development comes less than a month after the party suffered a significant defeat in the September 1, 2025, general and regional elections.

According to the resignation seen by sources, Hughes took full responsibility for the party’s performance, describing the results as “beyond disappointing” and placing the accountability squarely on his shoulders. He declined further comment, referring all inquiries to the General Secretary.

In response, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will convene an emergency session to discuss the ramifications of the resignation. Party officials reportedly intend to encourage Hughes to reconsider, but if he maintains his decision, the AFC’s constitutional provisions will guide the next steps.

Just days ago, the NEC had reaffirmed its confidence in Hughes’ leadership, making this latest development a dramatic turn for the party.

The AFC extended gratitude to its members and supporters for their continued commitment during this period of political uncertainty.

HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

