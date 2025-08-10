PM PHILLIPS BOASTS PPP/C RECORD, SAYS BARTICA IS “ALIVE AND KICKING”

BARTICA — Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addressed a crowd of supporters in red, yellow, and black on Saturday, asserting that Bartica has awakened under the PPP/C Government’s “transformative, visionary leadership.” He highlighted key achievements in housing, renewable energy, and public sector support as proof of the party’s positive impact.

Phillips emphasized that Bartica contributed to the national goal of delivering more than 50,000 house lots within five years. Notably, over 500 lots have already been allocated in Bartica alone—a reflection of a broader push by the government. In fact, the PPP/C has delivered over 50,000 house lots nationwide in less than five years, exceeding the previous administration’s total of just over 7,000 in their full tenure. According to 2025 budget figures, the government is on track to push this number even further, aiming to distribute up to 80,000 lots by the end of the year.

The rally also spotlighted the Bartica region’s green energy leap forward: a 1.5 MW solar farm now powers the town and surrounding communities. Commissioned in April 2023, it’s Guyana’s first utility-scale photovoltaic project, designed to generate nearly 2,000 MWh annually—cutting diesel use by 4,500 drums and reducing CO₂ emissions by 1.5 million kilograms each year. This project forms part of a broader push for renewable energy in hinterland areas, funded through the IDB’s Energy Matrix Diversification programme.

Philips also reminded attendees that over GYD 120 billion has been channelled into salary increases for public servants, educators, and healthcare professionals—ensuring better livelihoods across sectors.

“When we took office, Bartica was brown—it looked dead. Now Bartica is alive and kicking again because of the PPP/C,” Phillips declared to enthusiastic applause. His message underscored the administration’s emphasis not just on numbers, but on restoring vibrancy and hope to communities.

While the PPP/C’s achievements are significant, their house-lot programme isn’t without criticism. For example, a watchdog report questioned whether all of the 34,406 lots reported as distributed by mid-2024 have seen actual development, citing issues like swampy land and lack of infrastructure at some locations.

Like this: Like Loading...