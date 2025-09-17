Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeArticlesBRIDGE BLAME GAME: LINDEN COUNCIL HITS BACK AT PM PHILLIPS
ArticlesInfrastructureNewsPolitics

BRIDGE BLAME GAME: LINDEN COUNCIL HITS BACK AT PM PHILLIPS

By HGPTV
0
117

LINDEN, September 17, 2025 – The fallout from Sunday’s partial collapse of the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge has sparked a war of words, with the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LM&TC) fiercely rejecting Prime Minister Mark Phillips’ claim that the Council is to blame for years of neglect.

In a sharply worded statement, the LM&TC alleged that the Prime Minister is deflecting responsibility from the very state agencies that have long managed the bridge. The Council pointed directly to LINMINE, now under the control of state-owned NICIL, as the body that historically operated the bridge, while stressing that major repairs have always fallen under the Ministry of Public Works.

Backing its stance, the LM&TC cited an October 9, 2014 order issued by a PPP/C government which increased tolls and introduced a profit-sharing agreement between NICIL and the Council. But the Council insisted the arrangement never tasked it with maintaining or operating the structure.

“The assertion that the Council bears responsibility for neglect of the bridge is incorrect,” the statement declared. “All decisions on tolls, repairs, and maintenance have always been made by the Government of Guyana through its agencies. The Council has never been assigned this responsibility under law.”

The Council further claimed that the government has failed to pass on its agreed share of toll revenues in recent years, undermining local services and leaving Lindeners shortchanged.

Calling on Prime Minister Phillips to “get his facts straight,” the LM&TC said reckless public statements only damage the reputation of the Council and mislead citizens already shaken by the collapse. It also expressed concern for those injured in the mishap and wished them a full recovery.

The bridge disaster has now opened a new front in Linden’s long-running struggle with central government, with both sides trading blame as residents demand accountability and immediate repairs.

Previous article
WPA DUBS 2025 ELECTIONS AS “FAR FROM FREE AND FAIR”
Next article
AFC ROCKED: NIGEL HUGHES QUITS AS LEADER AFTER ELECTION DEFEAT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Bar Council stands calls for comprehensive, impartial probe into deaths of...

SPECATORS PLEASED WITH TURN OUT AT THIS YEAR’S MASH FLOAT PARADE.