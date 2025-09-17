BRIDGE BLAME GAME: LINDEN COUNCIL HITS BACK AT PM PHILLIPS

LINDEN, September 17, 2025 – The fallout from Sunday’s partial collapse of the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge has sparked a war of words, with the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LM&TC) fiercely rejecting Prime Minister Mark Phillips’ claim that the Council is to blame for years of neglect.

In a sharply worded statement, the LM&TC alleged that the Prime Minister is deflecting responsibility from the very state agencies that have long managed the bridge. The Council pointed directly to LINMINE, now under the control of state-owned NICIL, as the body that historically operated the bridge, while stressing that major repairs have always fallen under the Ministry of Public Works.

Backing its stance, the LM&TC cited an October 9, 2014 order issued by a PPP/C government which increased tolls and introduced a profit-sharing agreement between NICIL and the Council. But the Council insisted the arrangement never tasked it with maintaining or operating the structure.

“The assertion that the Council bears responsibility for neglect of the bridge is incorrect,” the statement declared. “All decisions on tolls, repairs, and maintenance have always been made by the Government of Guyana through its agencies. The Council has never been assigned this responsibility under law.”

The Council further claimed that the government has failed to pass on its agreed share of toll revenues in recent years, undermining local services and leaving Lindeners shortchanged.

Calling on Prime Minister Phillips to “get his facts straight,” the LM&TC said reckless public statements only damage the reputation of the Council and mislead citizens already shaken by the collapse. It also expressed concern for those injured in the mishap and wished them a full recovery.

The bridge disaster has now opened a new front in Linden’s long-running struggle with central government, with both sides trading blame as residents demand accountability and immediate repairs.

