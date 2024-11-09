AFC, PNC/R & THE WPA JOINTLY CALL FOR BIOMETRICS AT ELECTIONS, GECOM SHOULD ‘PROMPTLY ENGAGE STAKEHOLDERS’

Three opposition parties have expressed optimism that discussions about the use of biometrics in elections are still on the agenda of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). These parties are advocating for GECOM to actively involve stakeholders in the conversation to ensure transparency and effectiveness of the electoral process. Dacia Richards has more on the parties’ positions and their calls for inclusive dialogue.
