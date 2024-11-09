Saturday, November 9, 2024
GPL CUTS ELECTRICITY TO REMAINING PETER’S HALL HOMES,RESIDENTS GIVEN 48HRS TO MOVE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Heavy government machinery and staff from the Guyana Power and Light moved into Peter’s Hall on the East Bank of Demerara on Thursday, taking drastic action in the area. This significant move by the government aimed to address specific issues, though details on the nature of the action were not immediately clear. Travis Chase provides further information on the government’s intervention and its implications for the local community.

AFC SUPPORTS PPP GENERAL SECRETARY’S POSITION ON USE OF BIOMETRICS FOR UPCOMING GENERAL AND REGIONAL ELECTIONS
AFC, PNC/R & THE WPA JOINTLY CALL FOR BIOMETRICS AT ELECTIONS, GECOM SHOULD ‘PROMPTLY ENGAGE STAKEHOLDERS’
