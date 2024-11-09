GOV’T USING PLASTERING TACTICS RATHER THAN ADDRESSING CONTINUOUS POWER OUTRAGES – PATTERSON

The Alliance for Change has raised concerns about the decision to contract a Turkish Karpowership to supply an additional 60 megawatts of electricity to the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System. The opposition party is questioning the rationale behind this agreement and its implications for the energy sector. Kerese Gonsalves provides more details on the concerns expressed by the AFC and the potential impact of this contract on the local power supply.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on