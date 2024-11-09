GOV’T USING PLASTERING TACTICS RATHER THAN ADDRESSING CONTINUOUS POWER OUTRAGES – PATTERSON

The Alliance for Change has raised concerns about the decision to contract a Turkish Karpowership to supply an additional 60 megawatts of electricity to the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System. The opposition party is questioning the rationale behind this agreement and its implications for the energy sector. Kerese Gonsalves provides more details on the concerns expressed by the AFC and the potential impact of this contract on the local power supply.

