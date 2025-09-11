NORTON TO NAME APNU’S 12 MPS FRIDAY, PARTY SOURCES CONFIRM

Georgetown, Guyana – September 11, 2025 – Leader of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Aubrey Norton is preparing to release the names of the 12 APNU members who will take up seats in the National Assembly, at his weekly press conference, according to sources inside the party. The list is expected to be made public as the opposition benches are reorganised following the September 1, 2025 general election.

The new Parliament will sit with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) holding 36 of 65 seats after the Guyana Elections Commission certified the results and Irfaan Ali was sworn in for a second term on September 7, 2025.APNU’s announcement comes in a reshaped opposition space.

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), led by businessman Azruddin Mohamed, has replaced APNU as the principal opposition after securing 16 seats, while APNU won 12. The Forward Guyana Movement took the remaining seat. These allocations were confirmed after GECOM’s district declarations.

The Alliance for Change (AFC) failed to win a seat. Official tallies show the AFC received 3,610 votes nationwide, far below the threshold needed for representation.WIN’s rise and APNU’s reduced numbers will shape how the opposition challenges the government’s agenda in the new term.

International outlets reported Ali’s victory and outlined WIN’s emergence as runner-up as results moved from preliminary to final.

APNU insiders say Norton’s list will balance experience with internal calls for renewal. Once the names are released, attention will turn to committee assignments and the configuration of the opposition’s shadow portfolios.

