GREEN WAVE: APNU TURNS NOMINATION DAY INTO A SHOW OF STRENGTH

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Draped in rich hues of emerald and forest green, supporters of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) turned the area outside the Umana Yana into a living canvas of the party’s colours on Nomination Day.

Flags waved, t-shirts gleamed, and placards danced in the air as the crowd, bold and loud in its presence, formed a united wall of green. It was not just a show of numbers, but a statement of energy, commitment, and pride.

APNU was the first of 22 political parties to submit its list of candidates for the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections. At the helm was Party Leader Aubrey Norton, who emerged to a burst of cheers from the crowd that had gathered under the early morning sun.

Among the names on the APNU list is businessman Terrence Campbell, a notable addition that adds weight to the coalition’s campaign. He joins attorney Dr Dexter Todd, former Deputy Police Commissioner Paul Williams, and businessman Saiku Andrews—a team Norton described as “well-balanced” and full of political depth.

“We have a strong team. I believe we have the best team on the list,” Norton told reporters after submitting the documents. Norton placed particular emphasis on the youthful makeup of the APNU slate.

“We have a lot of young people. They know politics and understand politics,” he said, pointing to the party’s strategy of mixing experience with new energy. That energy was visible in the crowd, where chants, songs, and the rhythmic beat of drums punctuated the moment. “I feel energized,” Norton said, smiling.

“Our support base has been activated. We don’t have to pay anybody to come here. Everyone that is here is here on their own free will.”

He continued, “We are a party that the people are committed to… So I am extremely happy.” Norton was flanked by APNU’s Prime Ministerial candidate Juretha Fernandes and Vice Presidential hopeful Ganesh Mahipaul, both of whom received warm applause from supporters.

Fernandes, responding to a question about her readiness for national leadership, said it is a role she has been preparing for the “majority” of her life.

As the morning rolled on, the green-clad supporters continued to fill the space, chanting slogans and rallying behind their leaders. It was a show of force, but also of purpose, a clear message that APNU intends to be a serious contender in these elections.

