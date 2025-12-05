AFC DEMANDS SPEAKER ACT NOW ON OPPOSITION LEADER VOTE

GEORGETOWN – The Alliance For Change (AFC) is demanding swift action from Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, insisting he must immediately call a meeting of Opposition Members of Parliament to elect a new Leader of the Opposition, as outlined in Article 184 of the Constitution.

In a statement this week, the AFC said Guyana’s supreme law cannot be “ignored or selectively applied,” arguing that the appointment should have occurred within a reasonable timeframe after Parliament was convened.

“The Constitution is not an optional document,” the party noted, adding that even the most basic democratic procedures must be upheld if citizens are to retain confidence in the system.

Article 184 requires the Speaker to convene a special meeting of non-government MPs to select a leader from among themselves. The AFC highlighted that the Speaker’s role in this process is purely procedural, reinforcing its position that the delay cannot be justified by political considerations.

While the likely nominee is expected to come from the WIN party, which holds the bulk of opposition seats, the AFC said the focus must remain on constitutional compliance rather than speculation over who will lead.

“What matters is that the machinery of democracy continues to operate,” the statement read. “The Speaker must act now. The Opposition needs leadership, and Parliament must function as intended.”

The party cautioned that the continued delay only reinforces public concerns about accountability and transparency in the country’s governance.

