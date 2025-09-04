MOHAMED ALLEGES MASSIVE FRAUD: SAYS PPP ‘STOLE THE ELECTION’

Georgetown, Guyana – September 4, 2025 – WIN Party leader and presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed has erupted in fury over Guyana’s 2025 elections, accusing the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) of orchestrating widespread fraud and intimidation to cling to power. In a fiery video statement on September 3, Mohamed branded the vote “neither free nor fair” and demanded recounts across several regions.

The businessman-turned-politician alleged that ballot boxes were tampered with, Statements of Poll went missing, and supporters were scared away from polling stations by intimidation. He claimed the PPP used state resources to buy votes, doling out hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, between $500,000 and $800,000 in hinterland areas, alongside gifts of land, steel, and construction materials.

Mohamed also pointed to reports of ineligible foreigners, including Bangladeshis and Venezuelans, being allowed to vote. “These are grave matters that undermine the pillars of our democracy,” he declared. “What we are seeing is dictatorship, not democracy.”

Region Four, long regarded as the heart of opposition politics, was at the center of his outrage. Mohamed insisted it was “numerically and politically impossible” for the PPP to have won there. He described the result as a “betrayal of the Guyanese people,” charging that PPP tents were stationed outside polling stations along the East Coast of Demerara, creating a climate of fear. “A lot of our supporters living in these communities were scared to come out and vote,” he said.

Still, Mohamed vowed that the WIN Party would not back down. “We will not be silenced. We will not retreat,” he told supporters. “The WIN party will continue to be your voice and ensure that our democracy is not hijacked.”

