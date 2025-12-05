Friday, December 5, 2025
HomeCrime51 KILOS OF GOLD SEIZED IN BRAZIL, "USUAL GUYANESE SUSPECTS UNDER...
CrimeNews

51 KILOS OF GOLD SEIZED IN BRAZIL, “USUAL GUYANESE SUSPECTS UNDER THE RADAR ONCE AGAIN’ – SOURCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
841

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Brazilian authorities have uncovered yet another major gold-smuggling operation with possible links to Guyana, following the seizure of more than 51 kilograms of gold aboard a small aircraft in Boa Vista on Tuesday morning. The haul—valued at nearly 37 million reais (approximately US$6.5 million)—is the latest in a string of high-value interceptions raising concerns about a thriving transnational smuggling pipeline.

Federal Police agents moved in at the Atlas Brasil Cantanhede International Airport in Boa Vista, intercepting the aircraft shortly after it arrived from Itaituba, Pará, a region long associated with illegal mining corridors. Officers discovered 54 gold bars, as well as a firearm and ammunition inside the cabin.
The pilot was arrested on the spot, while three additional occupants were detained for questioning.

Possible Guyanese Connection Emerges

Sources close to the investigation tell Nightly News that the probe may extend beyond Brazil’s borders.

A senior official familiar with the operation said investigators believe the seized gold may have originated in Guyana, remarking that “the usual Guyanese suspects are once again under the radar.”

The official noted that several unclaimed shipments of gold have been intercepted in Brazil in recent months—an indicator, he said, of sophisticated cross-border smuggling rings that rely on anonymity and deniability.

Rampant Cross-Border Smuggling Highlighted

According to investigators, gold smuggling between Guyana and Brazil remains widespread, enabled by porous borders, clandestine airstrips, and a well-established network of illegal couriers, financiers, and buyers operating along remote mining routes.

Brazil’s Civil Aviation Agency, ANAC, confirmed that the aircraft involved in Tuesday’s seizure was operating illegally, transporting passengers and cargo without authorization. The pilot’s licenses have been suspended, and the aircraft has been seized as evidence.

Part of a Wider Crackdown on Illegal Mining

Brazil’s Federal Police, ANAC carried out the coordinated operation, and the Casa de Governo, a federal agency deeply involved in combating illegal mining and organized crime in northern Brazil.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the detained crew forms part of a larger transnational network involved in illegal mining, smuggling, money laundering, and tax evasion. More arrests are expected as the probe widens.

A Growing Regional Problem

This latest seizure adds to mounting concern about the scale, sophistication, and organization of the illegal gold trade between Guyana and Brazil—one that experts say is becoming increasingly lucrative and increasingly dangerous.

Authorities in both countries are now under pressure to strengthen oversight, tighten mining regulations, and dismantle the smuggling rings driving the multi-million-dollar illicit trade.

Previous article
AFC JOINS CALL TO CONVENE MEETING TO ELECT OPPOSITION LEADER, SAYS “CONSTITUTION IS UNAMBIGUOUS”
Next article
AFC DEMANDS SPEAKER ACT NOW ON OPPOSITION LEADER VOTE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FIREARM AND AMMO POSSESSION ACCUSED GRANTED BAIL

Woman killed during shoot-out with cops, fugitives “close acquaintance” of prison...