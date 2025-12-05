PROMISES, JOKES… BUT WHERE’S THE CASH GRANT? APNU SUGGESTS $150K PER PERSON

GEORGETOWN – A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is urging the government to issue a significantly increased one-off cash grant to all eligible Guyanese adults before Christmas, arguing that the support is urgently needed as many continue to struggle with the rising cost of living.

The opposition’s push follows recent public remarks made by President Irfaan Ali, who joked that citizens could receive benefits “if you behave yourself.” APNU says the comment reduces the hardship faced by thousands of families to a political punchline and suggests that national support is being tied to loyalty rather than need.

As Guyana’s oil revenues continue to grow, APNU argues that the country can and should deliver meaningful income support. The proposal calls for no less than $150,000 per person aged 18 and over, an increase from the $100,000 grant issued in 2024. With approximately 604,000 people expected to qualify, the payout would amount to about $90.6 billion, which the party says remains a manageable share of next year’s projected revenue. Government earnings are expected to exceed $1 trillion in 2025, driven by expanded oil production.

The opposition notes that more than half of Guyana’s population is living in poverty, citing Inter-American Development Bank figures placing the rate around 58 percent. The party says cash transfers would immediately ease financial pressure in households, especially those in rural and hinterland areas facing high transportation and food costs. It further argues that such assistance would stimulate local business activity, strengthening communities ahead of the holiday period.

APNU maintains that Guyanese are not seeking handouts, but a fair share of the nation’s growing wealth. It accuses the administration of sending mixed messages, raising expectations while failing to publish eligibility rules or a payment timeline.

The party stresses that responsible, predictable and well-budgeted cash support can be an investment in national resilience. It insists that if the government has already committed to helping families this Christmas, then the public deserves clarity and action rather than delays and shifting answers.

According to APNU, the cash grant must be delivered before the holiday season. Any failure to follow through, it says, would only deepen frustration among citizens who are waiting for relief in an economy that is booming around them but still leaving many behind.

Like this: Like Loading...