Friday, December 5, 2025
HomeNewsAFC JOINS CALL TO CONVENE MEETING TO ELECT OPPOSITION LEADER, SAYS “CONSTITUTION...
NewsPolitics

AFC JOINS CALL TO CONVENE MEETING TO ELECT OPPOSITION LEADER, SAYS “CONSTITUTION IS UNAMBIGUOUS”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
147

By:Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is the latest political party to demand that the Speaker of the National Assembly convene the long-delayed meeting required to elect Guyana’s next Leader of the Opposition, adding to mounting national pressure for the constitutional process to move forward.

In a statement, the AFC emphasized that Article 184 of the Constitution is “unambiguous,” pointing out that it clearly requires the Speaker to summon Opposition Members of Parliament so they may elect one of their own to serve in the constitutional post.

Although the Constitution does not prescribe a specific timeframe, the party argues that the framers of the law would have expected such a meeting to occur within a reasonable period after Parliament is convened.
That window has long passed,” the AFC said, “leaving the country in an unnecessary state of constitutional and political uncertainty.”

Widespread Concern Across Political Parties

The AFC is not alone.
APNU Leader Aubrey Norton has openly questioned the extended delay, reminding that the Opposition Leader is a mandated component of Guyana’s democratic framework.

Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement, Amanza Walton-Desir, has been even more pointed in her criticism, accusing the Speaker’s inaction of stalling a critical constitutional process and undermining democratic governance.

Meanwhile, Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs has confirmed that while the Constitution specifies how the Opposition Leader must be elected, it does not specify when the Speaker must convene the meeting—an omission at the center of the current impasse.

Political Stakes Rising

With the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party holding the majority of Opposition seats, it is widely expected that the eventual Leader of the Opposition will come from that grouping.

But across the political spectrum, actors agree that the nominee’s identity is not the immediate issue.
The urgency, they say, lies in convening the meeting, fulfilling the constitutional requirement, and restoring normal parliamentary operations.

As calls intensify, pressure continues to mount on the Speaker to act and bring closure to a process many view as long overdue.

Previous article
PLAISANCE PENSIONER LOSES CHICKENS DUE TO FLOOD WATERS, NOT A BRIGHT CHRISTMAS FOR 73 -YEAR -OLD
Next article
51 KILOS OF GOLD SEIZED IN BRAZIL, “USUAL GUYANESE SUSPECTS UNDER THE RADAR ONCE AGAIN’ – SOURCE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GOLD SMUGGLING IS NOT NEW -PRESIDENT GRANGER

DISCIPLINED FORCES CAST THEIR BALLOTS