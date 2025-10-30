15-YEAR-OLD STUDENT KILLED IN CRASH INVOLVING POLICE CORPORAL

GEORGETOWN — Tragedy struck on the East Coast of Demerara Thursday morning when 15-year-old Annandale Secondary School student, Navindra Mahes, was fatally injured in a collision involving a female Police Corporal on the Success Public Road.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m., when the officer, driving motor car PAB 214, allegedly struck down Mahes as he was making his way along the busy roadway. Eyewitnesses said the impact threw the teen several feet from the point of collision.

Mahes was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but despite emergency efforts, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. The driver, identified as a serving rank of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), has since been placed under close arrest as investigators from the Traffic Department and Office of Professional Responsibility probe the exact circumstances surrounding the deadly crash.

In a statement issued later in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended condolences to the grieving family, classmates, and teachers of the young student. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the school community of Navindra Mahes,” the statement read, adding that the case is being handled with “seriousness, transparency, and in full accordance with established procedures.”

Residents of Success and nearby communities have since called for stricter enforcement of speed limits along the East Coast corridor, where several fatal accidents have been recorded in recent months. The Guyana Police Force has promised a “thorough and impartial” investigation, noting that no one, including serving ranks, is above the law.

The untimely death of the young student has cast a shadow of grief over Annandale Secondary School, where teachers described Mahes as quiet, hardworking, and “full of promise.”

