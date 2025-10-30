VENEZUELAN BOMBER CONFESSED THAT HE BROUGHT EXPLOSIVE DEVICE FROM VENEZUELA — POLICE

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

Police have confirmed that they have arrested the man responsible for Sunday night’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown — an attack that claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left several others injured.

According to Deputy Police Commissioner and Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Wendell Blanhum, the suspect, identified as Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, has confessed to detonating the explosive device.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday evening at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Blanhum revealed that the Venezuelan man told investigators he brought the explosive device from Venezuela into Guyana just hours before carrying out the deadly act.

“The suspect admitted that he indeed transported the device from Venezuela into Guyana, and that device was activated after he exited a vehicle parked near the gas station,” Blanhum disclosed.

He noted that the investigation is still ongoing and that the police are exercising caution in releasing additional details.

Blanhum further stated that Ramirez Peodomo and another Venezuelan accomplice entered Guyana illegally by boat early Sunday morning, around 8:00 a.m. Investigators believe the men travelled specifically to execute the bombing.

Nine individuals, including four Venezuelan nationals, are currently in police custody as part of the ongoing probe.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into what they describe as a premeditated act of terrorism that has shocked the nation.

