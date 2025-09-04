FIGUEIRA BLASTS RECOUNT DEMANDS AS “DANGEROUS DISTRACTIONS”

Georgetown, Guyana – September 4, 2025 – Former Opposition MP Jermaine Figueira has taken direct aim at parties still calling for recounts, branding those demands as reckless attempts to distract from the people’s clear decision at the ballot box. Figueira, once a frontline figure under A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and now a supporter of President Irfaan Ali, said the outcome of the 2025 elections is “settled” and must be respected.

In a powerful statement, Figueira declared that respect for the ballot box is not optional. “Our 2025 elections sent a clear and resounding message. President Irfaan Ali and his party won decisively, capturing eight of the ten regions, including territories once deemed untouchable by the opposition. The people of Guyana have spoken. Acceptance is the highest form of patriotism,” he said.

While recount requests continue to swirl, Figueira dismissed them outright. He pointed to reports from international and local observers who confirmed the elections were free, fair, transparent, and peaceful. “To challenge such an outcome without evidence is reckless and dangerous. It undermines faith in democracy itself,” he warned.

Figueira acknowledged that defeat is bitter, especially in strongholds like Regions Four and Ten, but argued it should be used as a moment of renewal rather than denial. “Political history is full of shifting allegiances. Today’s victors may one day be in opposition, just as today’s opposition may rise again. But that cycle only survives if we respect the will of the electorate,” he said.

The former MP, who stunned many weeks ago by publicly endorsing President Ali, framed his call for acceptance as a national duty, not a partisan move. He said Ali’s victory was “more than partisan, it was national,” and insisted that obstructing the mandate now would be to obstruct Guyana’s progress.

“Acceptance opens the path to reconciliation, stability, and peace,” Figueira argued. “The message of the 2025 elections is simple but profound: sovereignty belongs to the people. Their will has been expressed. It must be respected.”

Like this: Like Loading...