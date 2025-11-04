POLICE CORPORAL CHARGED OVER TEEN’S DEATH — GRANTED $500,000 BAIL

GEORGETOWN — The Police Corporal at the centre of last week’s tragic Success Public Road accident, which claimed the life of 15-year-old student Navindra Mahes, has been formally charged and released on bail.

The accused, Corporal Yonelle Cumberbatch, 35, of Eastville Housing Scheme, Annandale, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate Abigail Gibbs at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, to answer to the charge of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving, contrary to Section 35(1) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02.

The charge stems from the fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, October 30, 2025, around 7:30 a.m., when the motor car PAB 214, driven by Cumberbatch, struck down the young pedestrian on the Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara. Mahes, a student of the Annandale Secondary School, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Corporal Cumberbatch was not required to enter a plea. She was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 and ordered to lodge her passport with the court. As part of her bail conditions, she must report to the Police on the first Monday of every month until the case is concluded.The matter has been adjourned to January 6, 2026.

The tragic case has stirred strong emotions in the community, particularly among Mahes’ classmates and teachers at Annandale Secondary, who have been struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Many residents have called for accountability and a fair but thorough judicial process, given that the accused is a serving member of the Guyana Police Force.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Guyana Police Force have both extended condolences to the teen’s family, assuring that the matter is being handled “with transparency, seriousness, and full accordance with the law.”

