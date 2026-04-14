HomeArticlesNEW $185M ANNA REGINA POLICE STATION OPENS; SEES MAJOR SECURITY UPGRADE
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NEW $185M ANNA REGINA POLICE STATION OPENS; SEES MAJOR SECURITY UPGRADE

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Residents of Region Two are expected to benefit from improved policing services following the commissioning of the reconstructed Anna Regina Police Station, a facility built at a cost of more than $185 million. The new station is being positioned as a major upgrade for public safety in Pomeroon-Supenaam, with improved accommodation for ranks, better service areas for the public, and specialised spaces to support vulnerable persons.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond said the new station is “a clear statement, of commitment, of investment, and of intent.” She said the facility reflects Government’s intention to provide better policing and improved public service to the people of the region, especially as communities expand and economic activity continues to grow.

The station is equipped with male, female, juvenile and isolation holding cells, along with a Child-Friendly Area and a Domestic Violence Interview and Waiting Room. It also includes operational sections for CID, Traffic, Enquiries, evidence storage and living quarters for police ranks, making it a more modern and functional facility for both officers and citizens.

According to Walrond, the station was designed to respond to the realities of policing a growing region with dispersed communities, active commerce and increasing public demand for security services. She said the investment is expected to help police respond more effectively while strengthening residents’ confidence in the justice system.

The Minister also pointed to the performance of Regional Division No. 2, which recorded a 39.2 percent reduction in crime and a 54.2 percent clear-up rate in 2025. She said the new Anna Regina facility should help build on those gains and further improve the quality of policing across the region.

The commissioning forms part of a wider push to upgrade security infrastructure in Region Two, including investments at Charity and the Anna Regina Divisional Headquarters. Walrond urged police ranks to uphold high standards of professionalism and encouraged residents to treat the new station as a community institution that belongs to them.

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