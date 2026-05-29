GUYANA, T&T DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM CARICOM’S ANTI SANCTIONS CUBA STATEMENT

Guyana and Trinidad Break Ranks with CARICOM Over Scathing Cuba Sanctions Condemnation

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In a major diplomatic departure that highlights widening geopolitical rifts within the Caribbean Community, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have officially broken ranks with their regional counterparts to distance themselves from a strongly worded CARICOM statement condemning the escalating economic pressure and sanctions being leveled against Cuba by the United States.

The sudden shift was made public in an emergency declaration issued by the CARICOM Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR). The council formally noted that while the majority of the 15-member regional bloc approved a scathing criticism of Washington’s foreign policy maneuvers, the governments of both Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago had formally “reserved their positions” on the document, refusing to align with the collective text.

CARICOM Condemns a “Grave Humanitarian Crisis”

Despite the explicit reservations entered by Port of Spain and Georgetown, the remaining CARICOM member states proceeded to publish a forceful defense of Havana. The bloc warned that a multi-layered tightening of economic, commercial, and financial measures by the U.S. administration is pushing the island nation into severe internal gridlock.

COFCOR stated it was “profoundly concerned” by the active obstruction of fuel transport vessels heading to Cuba, which has triggered widespread blackouts, hit regional air travel, and disrupted operations across local schools and hospitals. The body argued that the economic squeeze has catalyzed a severe humanitarian emergency that directly compromises the safety of thousands of Caribbean nationals currently studying and living on the island.

Furthermore, the council expressed deep alarm over recent international political rhetoric hinting at potential military aggression against Cuba. COFCOR asserted that the island poses “no threat to any nation” and maintained that unilateral embargoes violate established human rights principles and the accepted norms governing sovereign states.

Shifting Bilateral Alignments and Domestic Strain

The decision by the Guyanese administration to withhold its signature reflects a steady, multi-year repositioning of its foreign policy alignment. During a prominent interview with Fox News, President Dr. Irfaan Ali explicitly backed a structural change to the geopolitical status quo in Havana.

“We agree that there must be an attempt to have the status quo changed,” President Ali noted regarding Cuba’s political architecture. “And we all are aware that it will take time.”

The diplomatic reservation arrives amid a period of localized friction. For generations, Guyana and Cuba shared deep cooperative ties, characterized by reciprocal medical assistance and extensive technical scholarship placements for Guyanese youths.

However, relations hit a visible low point following the Guyanese government’s decision to permanently discontinue the long-standing Cuban Medical Brigade contract—a move that local analysts interpret as part of a wider effort to align domestic frameworks with northern commercial and strategic partners.

Washington Ramps Up the Pressure Matrix

The regional breakdown comes as relations between Washington and Havana enter an intensely hostile phase. The United States has aggressively escalated its regional security campaign, classifying the Cuban government as an active threat to continental stability.

The pressure campaign peaked with an unprecedented, criminal indictment unsealed by a U.S. federal grand jury in Miami against 94-year-old former Cuban President Raúl Castro and five other high-ranking regime co-defendants. The 20-page DOJ document charges the leadership tier with murder and conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals in connection with the fatal 1996 military shoot-down of two unarmed civilian aircraft operated by the Florida-based exile humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue.

Combined with sweeping new financial sanctions designed to completely isolate Cuba’s maritime oil lines, the legal maneuver has forced regional CARICOM governments to make definitive, high-stakes decisions regarding their diplomatic loyalties in the Western Hemisphere.