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“BOYKIE” LINKED TO DEATH THREAT AGAINST CANU HEAD, “SPANISH THREAT” ACTIVE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Confidential Intelligence Uncovers Narco-Syndicate Death Threat Against CANU Director James Singh

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — An explosive, confidential intelligence report has unsealed details of an active, cross-border assassination plot targeting James Singh, the Director of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU). The high-level security breach outlines a coordinated threat linked directly to a transnational drug trafficking syndicate operating across a lucrative smuggling corridor spanning Venezuela, Guyana, and Suriname.

According to multiple highly reliable intelligence sources, a prominent underworld figure identified within international law enforcement logs under the alias “Boykie” has explicitly vowed to “take out” the CANU Director. The targeted narco-retaliation follows a series of multi-million-dollar interdiction operations that successfully dismantled key distribution cells tied to the syndicate’s regional network.

Branded Seizures Trigger Narco-Hostility

The intelligence dossier reveals that the syndicate leader became enraged after specialized CANU tactical teams executed a series of high-profile raids, seizing premium brick-cocaine consignments stamped with distinctive tracking seals.

Investigators believe these specific graphic brands serve as trademark quality-and-origin indicators for “Boykie’s” bulk export operations heading toward West African and European maritime hubs.

The report explicitly flags a persistent, active “Spanish threat” hovering over the CANU executive tier. Intelligence intercepts captured as recently as August 12, 2025, confirm that the suspect remains aggressively determined to execute the hit. The operational profile indicates that the network has been vetting both local criminal elements and Spanish-speaking mercenary hitmen recruited from neighboring Venezuela to carry out the contract.

The Multi-Million-Dollar July Interdictions

The assassination order stems directly from two back-to-back, intelligence-led enforcement operations executed by CANU officers in July 2025, which inflicted severe financial damage on the syndicate:

  • The Turkeyen Intercept (July 9, 2025): Undercover operators box-intercepted two transport vehicles along the East Coast Demerara corridor, recovering 16 kilograms of high-grade cocaine. The operation resulted in the high-profile arrests of Fawaaz Barakat, Abdul Aziz, Martin Gomez, Wayne Ashby, and Colin Moore.
  • The Beterverwagting Raid (July 22, 2025): A secondary tactical team breached a distribution safehouse, seizing an additional 7.8 kilograms of cocaine and arresting Morris Cameron—who subsequently entered a guilty plea and is currently serving a mandatory four-year prison sentence.

Combined, the two tactical interventions removed more than 24 kilograms of pure cocaine from the transshipment pipeline, representing a direct hit of over $25 million Guyana dollars to the cartel’s local liquidity pool.

Security Concerns Grow Over “Lax” Protective Posture

When the explicit threats first surfaced on social media via a video depicting a hooded gunman pointing a firearm at an image of the CANU Director, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a public statement reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy regarding intimidation tactics aimed at national security officials.

“The Government of Guyana makes it clear: intimidation will not succeed,” the administration’s official memo stated, promising to meet transnational criminal networks with the full force of the law.

Despite these public assurances, internal friction is developing within the state’s security apparatus. Well-placed defense sources have openly questioned the government’s current protective posture regarding the CANU Director’s safety.

“Are the lives of those who protect the nation being placed below others?” a senior security source bluntly asked, pointing out a severe double standard where various political figures and lower-risk public officials appear to enjoy significantly larger, heavily armed close-protection details and state resources than the front-line officers tasked with dismantling international narco-cartels.

Director James Singh could not be immediately reached for a formal comment up to broadcast time, but close aides confirm that enhanced, multi-agency counter-surveillance protocols have been quietly implemented across the CANU command center as international intelligence partners monitor the threat matrix.

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