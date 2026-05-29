COALITION TALK HEATS UP AS AFC, APNU AND WIN WEIGH UNITED FRONT AGAINST PPP

By |Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Discussions surrounding a unified opposition coalition have gained significant momentum following back-to-back declarations from senior political figures. Lawmakers from Guyana’s three main opposition parties have publicly acknowledged that a structured, multi-party alliance will be required to mount a viable challenge against the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The renewed traction follows a comprehensive call to action issued by APNU Parliamentary Lead, Dr. Terrence Campbell. Dr. Campbell advocated for the immediate assembly of a broad-based united front that integrates traditional opposition parties, trade unions, civil society groups, and influential religious organizations into a singular electoral bloc.

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Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader David Patterson confirmed that his party is highly receptive to collective political engagement, framing the upcoming Local Government Elections as a critical testing ground for a wider anti-PPP/C alliance.

Patterson noted that the 2025 electoral data demonstrated clear public sentiment in favor of a consolidated opposition front. “The 2025 election showed that many Guyanese want to see a collective effort against the PPP/C,” Patterson stated during an organizational briefing. “In that light, we would not be averse to working collectively with others under a unified umbrella. After all, our name is the Alliance.”

Corroborating this stance, APNU General Secretary Sherwin Benjamin noted that coalition politics remains a foundational strategy for his party, pointing to APNU’s historical participation in joint executive arrangements. However, Benjamin clarified that formalizing a new structural architecture would still require extensive internal consultations among the party’s core leadership, executive affiliates, and grassroots stakeholders.

WIN Demands Direct Outreach Over Public Declarations

Offering a more cautious perspective, Odessa Primus, General Secretary of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, argued that public calls for solidarity must be matched by immediate, tangible outreach if they are to survive beyond media rhetoric.

Primus revealed a critical procedural breakdown, stating that despite Dr. Campbell’s public appeals for opposition cohesion, WIN has not received any formal phone calls, emails, or written invitations to initiate talks.

“WIN has indicated from the inception that we are willing to collaborate,” MP Primus explained in an exclusive interview. “We have hosted multi-party activities and directly invited the joint opposition. To date, only Amanza Walton-Desir and her team from the Forward Guyana Movement have actually shown up to any engagement where we opened the door for dialogue.”

Walton-Desir, Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), has similarly reiterated her openness to coalition mechanics, urging opposition factions to prioritize structural policy alignment over partisan branding to prevent the upcoming legislative cycle from fracturing the anti-government vote.