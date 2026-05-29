HomeNewsCOALITION TALK HEATS UP AS AFC, APNU AND WIN WEIGH UNITED FRONT...
NewsPolitics

COALITION TALK HEATS UP AS AFC, APNU AND WIN WEIGH UNITED FRONT AGAINST PPP

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
3

By |Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Discussions surrounding a unified opposition coalition have gained significant momentum following back-to-back declarations from senior political figures. Lawmakers from Guyana’s three main opposition parties have publicly acknowledged that a structured, multi-party alliance will be required to mount a viable challenge against the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The renewed traction follows a comprehensive call to action issued by APNU Parliamentary Lead, Dr. Terrence Campbell. Dr. Campbell advocated for the immediate assembly of a broad-based united front that integrates traditional opposition parties, trade unions, civil society groups, and influential religious organizations into a singular electoral bloc.

AFC and APNU Signal Readiness for 2030 Roadmap

Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader David Patterson confirmed that his party is highly receptive to collective political engagement, framing the upcoming Local Government Elections as a critical testing ground for a wider anti-PPP/C alliance.

Patterson noted that the 2025 electoral data demonstrated clear public sentiment in favor of a consolidated opposition front. “The 2025 election showed that many Guyanese want to see a collective effort against the PPP/C,” Patterson stated during an organizational briefing. “In that light, we would not be averse to working collectively with others under a unified umbrella. After all, our name is the Alliance.”

Corroborating this stance, APNU General Secretary Sherwin Benjamin noted that coalition politics remains a foundational strategy for his party, pointing to APNU’s historical participation in joint executive arrangements. However, Benjamin clarified that formalizing a new structural architecture would still require extensive internal consultations among the party’s core leadership, executive affiliates, and grassroots stakeholders.

WIN Demands Direct Outreach Over Public Declarations

Offering a more cautious perspective, Odessa Primus, General Secretary of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, argued that public calls for solidarity must be matched by immediate, tangible outreach if they are to survive beyond media rhetoric.

Primus revealed a critical procedural breakdown, stating that despite Dr. Campbell’s public appeals for opposition cohesion, WIN has not received any formal phone calls, emails, or written invitations to initiate talks.

“WIN has indicated from the inception that we are willing to collaborate,” MP Primus explained in an exclusive interview. “We have hosted multi-party activities and directly invited the joint opposition. To date, only Amanza Walton-Desir and her team from the Forward Guyana Movement have actually shown up to any engagement where we opened the door for dialogue.”

Walton-Desir, Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), has similarly reiterated her openness to coalition mechanics, urging opposition factions to prioritize structural policy alignment over partisan branding to prevent the upcoming legislative cycle from fracturing the anti-government vote.

Previous article
AFC READY TO RETURN FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT POLLS, BUT PATTERSON FLAGS GECOM CONCERNS
Next article
“BOYKIE” LINKED TO DEATH THREAT AGAINST CANU HEAD, “SPANISH THREAT” ACTIVE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID