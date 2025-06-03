Monday, June 2, 2025
WPA SAYS TURNOUT, NOT TRENDS, WILL DECIDE 2025 ELECTION

With Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections inching closer, the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is sounding the alarm that little has changed in the nation’s voting dynamics—but insists that the results could still swing, depending on one key factor: voter turnout.

In a statement issued Monday, the WPA said it expects another tight electoral contest and will devote the next three months to energizing what it describes as the opposition’s traditional support base.

Now reunited with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), the WPA believes this new coalition could usher in a change of government—a shift they argue is both necessary and attainable.

“This is not new ground for us,” the party said, recalling its foundational role in APNU prior to the 2020 elections. “While we continue to believe that a grand coalition of all opposition forces offers the best path to unseating the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), we are confident that an APNU-WPA coalition has the strength to achieve that goal.

”But even as it campaigns with renewed vigor, the WPA expressed strong misgivings about the integrity of the electoral process. The party leveled sharp criticism at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), accusing the body of fostering mistrust.

“Nothing emanating from GECOM inspires confidence that the process will be free, fair, and just,” the WPA stated. “There are too many loopholes and potholes in the system. We enter this election not only with energy and optimism but also in protest—against what we believe is a rigged process. And we intend to challenge that system at every step.

”The party’s concerns are rooted in Guyana’s broader political context, where elections often reflect deep ethnic and communal divisions. Against this backdrop, the WPA has consistently championed coalition governance as the only viable path forward.

“No single party, no matter how electorally strong, can govern Guyana impartially or democratically on its own,” the party said. “The realities of communal pressures and political revenge make a one-party model deeply problematic.

Our plural society demands a plural government.”As the political temperature rises and parties enter full campaign mode, the WPA’s focus remains on motivating turnout, warning that apathy—or distrust—could tip the scales. Whether that strategy pays off will become clear in the months ahead.

HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

