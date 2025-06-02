MASKED AND FINED: NEW LAW TARGETS CRIMINALS WHO HIDE BEHIND MASKS.

Criminal wearing black balaclava and hoodie in the dark

Georgetown, Guyana – Criminals who hide behind masks to commit crimes now face steeper penalties, thanks to a new law passed unanimously in the National Assembly on Monday.

The Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2025, which amends the Criminal Law Offences Act, introduces a fine of up to $750,000 and a potential three-year jail sentence for anyone using facial coverings while carrying out specific crimes.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, emphasized the serious risks masked offenders pose to public safety.

“Concealing one’s identity emboldens offenders while reducing the risks of being identified or apprehended,” Nandlall told the Assembly.

The updated law targets a wide range of offences, including larceny, burglary, robbery, housebreaking, assault, riots, unlawful assemblies, and acts of terrorism. But Nandlall made it clear that the law is not aimed at everyday mask-wearers.

“Facial coverings may be lawfully justified in specific contexts such as in the interest of public health, religious expressions or cultural traditions. Their misuse for criminal purposes, however, undermines public safety and security,” he said.

The Bill received bipartisan support, with Opposition MPs also voicing concerns about the unregulated use of face coverings by private security personnel.

Opposition MP Amanza Walton-Desir raised alarms about masked guards intimidating civilians, citing a recent incident involving an armed private security firm on the West Bank of Demerara.

“This is not a partisan point,” she said. “We must, at the earliest opportunity, review the legal framework for the operations of private security firms.”

Her call was echoed by fellow Opposition MP Khemraj Ramjattan, who pointed out that while police officers are easily identifiable, private guards often are not.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn acknowledged the concern but urged balance, saying there may be legitimate reasons for security personnel to wear masks.

However, he stressed the law is clear: “It is not the mere wearing of a mask… if you’re involved in terroristic activities…beating people and so on while masked—that is what this bill addresses.”

Nandlall reinforced this, stating that only when a mask is used during the commission of a crime does it become illegal under the new law.

In addition to raising the penalty for masked crimes, the amendment replaces the former $7,500–$15,000 fine under Section 25 of the Criminal Law Offences Act with a new range of $50,000 to $750,000, and increases the maximum jail sentence under the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act from 18 months to three years.

As Guyana continues to modernize its legal system, lawmakers hope this move will deter criminals from hiding behind masks—and help restore public confidence in both law enforcement and security operations.

