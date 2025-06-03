Monday, June 2, 2025
HomePoliticsPOLITICS ASIDE, PARLIAMENT RALLIES BEHIND REGIONAL DEFENSE PACT
Politics

POLITICS ASIDE, PARLIAMENT RALLIES BEHIND REGIONAL DEFENSE PACT

By HGPTV
0
78

With rising tension at its borders and growing threats from land and sea, Guyana is tightening its security belt — and it’s doing so with help from its Caribbean neighbours.

On Monday, the National Assembly gave the green light to the Regional Security System (RSS) Bill, officially signing Guyana up to a collective Caribbean defense pact. It’s a move lawmakers say will help the country respond more quickly and forcefully to threats ranging from border invasions to drug trafficking.

“We need to be ready,” said Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn during the passionate debate. “If the situation in Guyana ever collapses — whether it’s a breakdown in governance or we come under attack — the RSS can be called in.

”Benn reminded lawmakers of the RSS’s dramatic intervention in Grenada in 1983, when troops were deployed to restore democracy after a violent coup. Back then, U.S. support bolstered the mission. Now, Benn says, it’s about regional strength — neighbours looking out for each other.

In a rare show of unity, both government and opposition parties supported the Bill. But opposition MP Amanza Walton-Desir issued a word of caution, urging the government not to misrepresent the RSS as an independent investigative force. “It’s a support mechanism,” she stressed — not a watchdog.

The agreement binds member states to consult and act together whenever any of them feels democracy, peace, or sovereignty is under threat. If one country is attacked — whether by a foreign state or internal uprising — all members are obligated to respond, potentially with military force.

Though no one said it outright, the subtext of the debate was clear: Venezuela. The Spanish-speaking giant to Guyana’s west continues to press its long-standing claim to the Essequibo region — a claim Guyana has fought fiercely in international court.

Venezuelan maps now show the Essequibo as their own, and their laws reflect it.Minister Benn didn’t mince words about the danger. “If we’re attacked, the RSS could be the first to respond while the world catches up,” he said. “Even if the RSS comes, they’ll have to shoot and scoot with us.” His statement drew murmurs in the House — and a reminder that despite economic growth, Guyana remains vulnerable.

The RSS isn’t just about war. The agreement also allows countries to chase down drug smugglers across maritime boundaries, respond to natural disasters, conduct search-and-rescue missions, and protect offshore oil platforms. Troops from RSS countries would be allowed to operate in each other’s waters and airspace with full legal immunity.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, a retired Brigadier, described the Bill as a critical step toward safeguarding Guyana’s booming offshore oil sector and its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). “All of us in this House know the threat we face from our western neighbour,” Phillips said. “This legislation ensures we’re not standing alone. It gives us the tools to defend our waters, our oil, and our way of life.

”For many watching the Assembly session, the message was simple: unity means survival. In a region prone to hurricanes, coups, and geopolitical tension, Guyana is betting that its best defense is a Caribbean alliance rooted in shared values and mutual protection.

Previous article
WPA SAYS TURNOUT, NOT TRENDS, WILL DECIDE 2025 ELECTION
Next article
TRAFFIC POLICE TO BE ARMED WITH TASERS TO COMBAT RISING ATTACKS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

OPPOSITION PARLIAMENTARIAN UPBRAIDS GOVT OVER IMPORTATION OF CUBAN NURSES

ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL SET TO COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 17, TO PROCEED...