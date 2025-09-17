Wednesday, September 17, 2025
WPA DUBS 2025 ELECTIONS AS “FAR FROM FREE AND FAIR”

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – September 17, 2025 – The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has alleged that Guyana’s 2025 national and regional elections fell “far below” international standards, claiming the process was neither free, fair, nor free from fear and political intimidation.

In a statement read by WPA Leader David Hinds, the party said the elections were so compromised that even international observer groups, often cautious in their assessments, were forced to raise concerns in what it described as “an unambiguous manner.”

The WPA further alleged that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) failed the country by allowing itself to become “a partisan tool” of the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP). Hinds claimed that the chairperson, who should serve as an impartial figure, repeatedly acted in ways that aligned with the PPP’s agenda.

The statement also linked the disputed outcome to unresolved issues from the 2020 elections, including what the party claimed were documented instances of fraud. It criticized GECOM for refusing to review those issues, for maintaining what it described as a bloated voters list, and for rejecting the introduction of biometrics in 2025. According to Hinds, these factors created fertile ground for voter impersonation.

The WPA further alleged that vote-buying was widespread in the 2025 polls, saying that large sums of money were openly distributed in ways that undermined the credibility of the elections. Hinds noted that while GECOM issued a cautionary statement, the commission did not take any meaningful steps to prevent or punish the practice.

According to the party, the unusually low voter turnout was a sign of public disillusionment with what it described as a compromised process. It has since called for stronger vote-buying laws, stricter enforcement, and what it terms a “national movement for electoral reform” through constitutional and statutory changes.

“The arguments for contesting rigged elections are losing their potency,” Hinds read from the statement, adding that the WPA stands ready to help push for free and fair elections in the future.

HGPTV
