Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeArticlesFORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT SLAMS PRESS RESTRICTIONS AT PRESIDENT ALI’S FIRST CONFERENCE
ArticlesNewsPolitics

FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT SLAMS PRESS RESTRICTIONS AT PRESIDENT ALI’S FIRST CONFERENCE

By HGPTV
0
59

Georgetown, Guyana – The Forward Guyana Movement has condemned the exclusion of several accredited media houses from President Irfaan Ali’s first press conference since his re-election, describing the move as a troubling signal for press freedom in the country.

In a statement, the group said the decision to limit which journalists could attend and ask questions amounted to “hand-picking” the media, raising concerns about transparency and accountability from the highest office in the land.

“Only days ago, Reporters Without Borders called on the administration to reset and take concrete steps to improve press freedom. Yet instead of embracing that call, the Office of the President responded with exclusion and restriction,” the statement noted.

Forward Guyana warned that such actions suggest the government is increasingly unfazed by international scrutiny, placing greater responsibility on the Guyanese public to remain vigilant. “To control access, to limit questions, and to dictate which voices are heard is Dictatorship 101,” the group said, adding that the decision undermines both the media and citizens’ right to transparency.

The organisation urged the government to recommit to openness and fairness, not for the sake of foreign observers, but because “the Guyanese people deserve nothing less.”

Previous article
AFC, GOVERNMENT CLASH OVER LINDEN BRIDGE COLLAPSE
Next article
WPA DUBS 2025 ELECTIONS AS “FAR FROM FREE AND FAIR”
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FINANCIAL ABUSE – THE SILENT PARTNER OF EMOTIONAL & PHYSICAL ABUSE

Guyana records 201st COVID-19 related death