Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeNews‘SILENCING THE MEDIA IS BURYING DEMOCRACY’ - WPA | WPA ROASTS PRESIDENT ALI...
NewsPolitics

‘SILENCING THE MEDIA IS BURYING DEMOCRACY’ – WPA | WPA ROASTS PRESIDENT ALI OVER TREATMENT OF THE PRESS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
141

Dr. David Hines: Excluding Press from Presidential Conference Is “Burying Democracy”

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

Leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hines, has condemned the Irfaan Ali administration for what he described as the deliberate exclusion of accredited media houses from President Ali’s first press conference since his re-election.

Dr. Hines charged that silencing members of the press is tantamount to “burying democracy,” stressing that the media plays a crucial role in holding the government accountable.

“The media are the institution that makes a difference in terms of getting the government to address issues. And so when you silence the media in that way, you’re burying democracy,” he stated during a WPA press briefing on Wednesday.

According to Hines, excluding recognized outlets such as Stabroek News, HGP Nightly News, Capitol News, News Room, Prime News, Guyana Standard, and Big Smith News Watch is “reprehensible” and signals troubling governance practices to come.

He argued that the move borders on an “elected autocracy” and risks further eroding democratic norms in Guyana.

His remarks come just days after Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urged President Ali to take concrete steps to improve press freedom during his new five-year term. The Paris-based press freedom watchdog called on the government to end hostility toward independent media and to prioritize freedom of the press.

Dr. Hines cautioned that the exclusion of critical voices immediately after elections is not in keeping with democratic principles and warned it may set the tone for the administration’s approach to governance.

Previous article
DR. CAMPBELL THE MAN FOR THIS SEASON, BUSINESS EXPERIENCE WILL BE A WELCOMED PERSPECTIVE IN THE 13TH PARLIAMENT – DR HINDS
Next article
WPA CITES VOTE-BUYING, LEADERSHIP ATTACKS IN APNU’S ELECTION SLIDE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BRUTUS CLAIMS RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN THE GUYANA POLICE FORCE, GOVERNMENT’S DIVERSITY...

HINDUS DETERMINED TO KEEP THE DIWALI FLAME BURNING DESPITE COVID -19...