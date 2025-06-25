WIN POLITICAL PARTY OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED,‘TAKE THE PEN BACK, WRITE YOUR OWN STORY’- MOHAMED

WIIN Party Officially Launched: Azrain Muhammad Promises to “Invest in Nationhood”

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

A new political force has entered Guyana’s electoral landscape. The WIIN Party – We Invest In Nationhood – has officially launched with billionaire businessman Azrain Muhammad as its presidential candidate.

In a video released on his official Facebook page, Muhammad outlined his vision for Guyana, pledging to invest in people and sectors across the country. The entrepreneur-turned-presidential hopeful, known for his sharp criticism of the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), said his movement represents real change.

“We invest in progress. In real solutions, not slogans. In our people – in you – because that’s how a nation wins,” Muhammad declared.

Explaining the name WIIN, Muhammad said it reflects a promise of unity in a country historically divided by race and class.

“Our diversity is our greatest strength. We will build a Guyana where every citizen feels they belong – whether or not they support our party,” he added.

The party’s symbol, which has drawn objections from some in government, was also defended by the presidential hopeful. Muhammad said it represents “speed and action” and a “laser focus” on solving Guyana’s most pressing problems.

Speaking directly to the youth and the diaspora, Muhammad promised inclusion and opportunity.

“To every young person – this is your moment. Your voice will not be used; it will be heard. To our Guyanese abroad – your investment in Guyana will not be in vain. We are building bridges, not borders,” he said.

Guyana heads to the polls on September 1, 2025, with Nomination Day set for July 14.

