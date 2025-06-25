Wednesday, June 25, 2025
HomeNewsWIN POLITICAL PARTY OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED,‘TAKE THE PEN BACK, WRITE YOUR OWN STORY’-...
NewsPolitics

WIN POLITICAL PARTY OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED,‘TAKE THE PEN BACK, WRITE YOUR OWN STORY’- MOHAMED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
330

WIIN Party Officially Launched: Azrain Muhammad Promises to “Invest in Nationhood”

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

A new political force has entered Guyana’s electoral landscape. The WIIN Party – We Invest In Nationhood – has officially launched with billionaire businessman Azrain Muhammad as its presidential candidate.

In a video released on his official Facebook page, Muhammad outlined his vision for Guyana, pledging to invest in people and sectors across the country. The entrepreneur-turned-presidential hopeful, known for his sharp criticism of the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), said his movement represents real change.

“We invest in progress. In real solutions, not slogans. In our people – in you – because that’s how a nation wins,” Muhammad declared.

Explaining the name WIIN, Muhammad said it reflects a promise of unity in a country historically divided by race and class.

“Our diversity is our greatest strength. We will build a Guyana where every citizen feels they belong – whether or not they support our party,” he added.

The party’s symbol, which has drawn objections from some in government, was also defended by the presidential hopeful. Muhammad said it represents “speed and action” and a “laser focus” on solving Guyana’s most pressing problems.

Speaking directly to the youth and the diaspora, Muhammad promised inclusion and opportunity.

“To every young person – this is your moment. Your voice will not be used; it will be heard. To our Guyanese abroad – your investment in Guyana will not be in vain. We are building bridges, not borders,” he said.

Guyana heads to the polls on September 1, 2025, with Nomination Day set for July 14.

Previous article
DON’T JEOPARDIZE NATIONAL SECURITY WITH YOUR VOTE – PRESIDENT ALI WARNS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ACCORD THE NEW POLICE CHIEF THE TRUST AND RESPECT OF HIS...

BERBICE WOMAN WHO FATALLY STABBED HUSBAND CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER