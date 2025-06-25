DON’T JEOPARDIZE NATIONAL SECURITY WITH YOUR VOTE – PRESIDENT ALI WARNS

President Ali Warns Against Jeopardizing National Security Ahead of Elections

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

President Irfaan Ali delivered a firm early-morning address on Tuesday, warning citizens not to compromise Guyana’s national security with their vote in the upcoming general elections. The President emphasized that the country’s safety, stability, and ongoing transformation are “fragile, but also strong—once we make the right decisions.”

The speech comes as Guyana approaches its pivotal general elections set for September 1, with Nomination Day scheduled for July 14, 2025.

Without naming him directly, President Ali appeared to reference billionaire businessman Azrain Muhammad, whose newly launched political party, WIIN (We Invest In Nationhood), has stirred controversy. Muhammad remains sanctioned by the U.S. government over alleged tax evasion and gold under-declaration.

“We can’t risk our relationship with the United States,” Ali warned. “They have already expressed serious national security concerns about individuals who believe they can sacrifice the safety and security of an entire country for self-interest.”

Ali reiterated that Venezuela remains one of Guyana’s greatest external threats, and countering that challenge requires diplomacy and solid international partnerships, especially with allies like the United States.

The President also aimed at the opposition APNU+AFC, criticizing what he described as their “underperformance” during their last term in office and accusing the coalition of offering “empty promises” and lacking a concrete development strategy.

“A viable country is about strong policies, good leadership, and consistent, trusted leadership,” Ali stated.

The President’s remarks mark a notable escalation in campaign rhetoric, as political tensions rise ahead of what observers say could be one of the most consequential elections in Guyana’s recent history.

Meanwhile, newly minted presidential candidate Azrain Muhammad has branded WIIN in blue, black, and white, with a jaguar—the national animal—as its symbol. The launch of the party has already drawn criticism and regulatory scrutiny, with some objecting to its imagery and political messaging.

Discontent with the current administration has been growing among various sectors, especially in Indigenous communities across Guyana’s hinterland, where residents say promises over the last five years remain unfulfilled.

