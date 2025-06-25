Wednesday, June 25, 2025
HomeNewsDON’T JEOPARDIZE NATIONAL SECURITY WITH YOUR VOTE - PRESIDENT ALI WARNS
NewsPolitics

DON’T JEOPARDIZE NATIONAL SECURITY WITH YOUR VOTE – PRESIDENT ALI WARNS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
137

President Ali Warns Against Jeopardizing National Security Ahead of Elections

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

President Irfaan Ali delivered a firm early-morning address on Tuesday, warning citizens not to compromise Guyana’s national security with their vote in the upcoming general elections. The President emphasized that the country’s safety, stability, and ongoing transformation are “fragile, but also strong—once we make the right decisions.”

The speech comes as Guyana approaches its pivotal general elections set for September 1, with Nomination Day scheduled for July 14, 2025.

Without naming him directly, President Ali appeared to reference billionaire businessman Azrain Muhammad, whose newly launched political party, WIIN (We Invest In Nationhood), has stirred controversy. Muhammad remains sanctioned by the U.S. government over alleged tax evasion and gold under-declaration.

“We can’t risk our relationship with the United States,” Ali warned. “They have already expressed serious national security concerns about individuals who believe they can sacrifice the safety and security of an entire country for self-interest.”

Ali reiterated that Venezuela remains one of Guyana’s greatest external threats, and countering that challenge requires diplomacy and solid international partnerships, especially with allies like the United States.

The President also aimed at the opposition APNU+AFC, criticizing what he described as their “underperformance” during their last term in office and accusing the coalition of offering “empty promises” and lacking a concrete development strategy.

“A viable country is about strong policies, good leadership, and consistent, trusted leadership,” Ali stated.

The President’s remarks mark a notable escalation in campaign rhetoric, as political tensions rise ahead of what observers say could be one of the most consequential elections in Guyana’s recent history.

Meanwhile, newly minted presidential candidate Azrain Muhammad has branded WIIN in blue, black, and white, with a jaguar—the national animal—as its symbol. The launch of the party has already drawn criticism and regulatory scrutiny, with some objecting to its imagery and political messaging.

Discontent with the current administration has been growing among various sectors, especially in Indigenous communities across Guyana’s hinterland, where residents say promises over the last five years remain unfulfilled.

Previous article
POLICE SAY THEY CAN’T HAND OVER ADRIANA’S AUTOPSY REPORT, LAWYER TO TAKE THE POLICE COMMISSIONER TO COURT
Next article
WIN POLITICAL PARTY OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED,‘TAKE THE PEN BACK, WRITE YOUR OWN STORY’- MOHAMED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

DRUNKEN RAPIST SLAPPED WITH LIFE SENTENCE

DRUNK TEENAGED DRIVER KILLS THREE