Wednesday, June 25, 2025
BERBICE MAN CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER, GRANTED $1M BAIL

NEW AMSTERDAM, BERBICE — Alfred De Jonge was today charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 22-year-old Stacy Walton, whose body was pulled from a submerged car in a canal last Friday. He was granted bail in the sum of $1 million when he appeared before Magistrate Michelle Mathias at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court.

The charge was laid following legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the matter has been transferred to the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court. De Jonge is expected to return to court on July 1.

What first appeared to be a tragic accident is now under intense scrutiny. Walton, a young mother from Alexander Street, New Amsterdam, was found dead inside a motorcar that had gone off the road and into a canal at Number 7 Village, East Bank Berbice.

De Jonge, who owns the vehicle and was reportedly present at the scene, was not immediately arrested. Initial reports suggested Walton had died in the crash—but those reports were upended after a post-mortem examination.

Government pathologist Dr. Vivekananda Bridgmohan determined that Walton died from asphyxia and drowning, raising concerns that her death may not have been accidental. That medical finding ultimately led to the manslaughter charge.

The news has stunned the Berbice community, especially those close to Walton, who now mourn not just a sudden death, but a life cut short under suspicious circumstances. As the case unfolds, the public is watching closely, hoping for clarity and justice in a case that has already shaken many.

