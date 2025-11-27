Thursday, November 27, 2025
HomeArticlesWHO PROTECTS GUYANESE WORKERS UNDERGROUND? - MP CALL FOR FULL INVESTIGATION
ArticlesCrimeInfrastructureNewsPolitics

WHO PROTECTS GUYANESE WORKERS UNDERGROUND? – MP CALL FOR FULL INVESTIGATION

By HGPTV
0
57

GEORGETOWN — The escalating controversy at the Aurora Goldfield underground mine has now thrust worker safety into the national spotlight, as Opposition MP Sharma Solomon accuses both the government and Zijin Mining of allowing a crisis to deepen unchecked.

Solomon said the now-viral confrontation between a worker and a foreign supervisor was not an isolated flare-up, but a symptom of what he called a pattern of exploitation and systemic neglect in Guyana’s extractive industry. He described shocking reports from employees who say colleagues have collapsed underground, bled from the ears, and been forced to share protective gear to work in dust-filled tunnels hundreds of feet below the surface.

“These are not accidents. They are the predictable result of dangerous working environments and criminal negligence,” he argued, pointing to the glaring contrast between soaring production profits and what he calls the “grim reality” facing Guyanese miners.

The MP criticized what he labelled government paralysis, claiming meaningful intervention only comes “after a video leaks or public anger forces action.” He warned that the pressure on miners to remain silent leaves them “desperate, afraid, and unsure if they will make it home alive.”

Solomon is demanding a full-scale, independent inquiry into operations at Zijin and across the mining sector, one that includes the Ministry of Labour, medical experts, and parliamentary oversight. He has also proposed the creation of a National Extractive Workers Protection Framework, shielding whistleblowers and guaranteeing health monitoring for underground labourers.

His remarks follow claims by the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, which recently alleged that foreign workers at the same site are given superior safety gear, food, and living conditions, while Guyanese miners report dust-filled lunch breaks, wage disparities, and threats of termination if they complain.

In response, Minister of Labour Keoma Griffith confirmed that no official complaint had been filed prior to the video emerging online, but said his Occupational Safety and Health officers are now conducting a full investigation. He called for calm and conciliation under the Labour Act while the facts are examined.

The government insists it is committed to safety enforcement, but critics say the approach is too reactive, far too late, and places Guyanese workers at daily risk while foreign-owned companies extract billions in national wealth.

Talks between employees and management were reportedly held on Wednesday, though officials have not yet provided updates.

For many, this moment is a test of whether Guyana’s rise as a mining powerhouse can avoid coming at the cost of the people working underground. The country’s gold production continues to grow, but so does the urgency to protect the lives behind those numbers.

Previous article
WORKERS BUILD WALL AT STABROEK SQUARE; GOV’T DENIES VENDORS ARE BEING FORCED OUT
Next article
CHRISTMAS WITHOUT FOOD? VPAC DEMANDS URGENT ACTION FOR STRUGGLING HOUSEHOLDS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Motorcyclist dies after being struck down by minibus, dragged several feet...

RE EMPLOYMENT OF VISHNU PERSAUD REJECTED BY GECOM’S CHAIRMAN