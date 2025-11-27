WHO PROTECTS GUYANESE WORKERS UNDERGROUND? – MP CALL FOR FULL INVESTIGATION

GEORGETOWN — The escalating controversy at the Aurora Goldfield underground mine has now thrust worker safety into the national spotlight, as Opposition MP Sharma Solomon accuses both the government and Zijin Mining of allowing a crisis to deepen unchecked.

Solomon said the now-viral confrontation between a worker and a foreign supervisor was not an isolated flare-up, but a symptom of what he called a pattern of exploitation and systemic neglect in Guyana’s extractive industry. He described shocking reports from employees who say colleagues have collapsed underground, bled from the ears, and been forced to share protective gear to work in dust-filled tunnels hundreds of feet below the surface.

“These are not accidents. They are the predictable result of dangerous working environments and criminal negligence,” he argued, pointing to the glaring contrast between soaring production profits and what he calls the “grim reality” facing Guyanese miners.

The MP criticized what he labelled government paralysis, claiming meaningful intervention only comes “after a video leaks or public anger forces action.” He warned that the pressure on miners to remain silent leaves them “desperate, afraid, and unsure if they will make it home alive.”

Solomon is demanding a full-scale, independent inquiry into operations at Zijin and across the mining sector, one that includes the Ministry of Labour, medical experts, and parliamentary oversight. He has also proposed the creation of a National Extractive Workers Protection Framework, shielding whistleblowers and guaranteeing health monitoring for underground labourers.

His remarks follow claims by the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, which recently alleged that foreign workers at the same site are given superior safety gear, food, and living conditions, while Guyanese miners report dust-filled lunch breaks, wage disparities, and threats of termination if they complain.

In response, Minister of Labour Keoma Griffith confirmed that no official complaint had been filed prior to the video emerging online, but said his Occupational Safety and Health officers are now conducting a full investigation. He called for calm and conciliation under the Labour Act while the facts are examined.

The government insists it is committed to safety enforcement, but critics say the approach is too reactive, far too late, and places Guyanese workers at daily risk while foreign-owned companies extract billions in national wealth.

Talks between employees and management were reportedly held on Wednesday, though officials have not yet provided updates.

For many, this moment is a test of whether Guyana’s rise as a mining powerhouse can avoid coming at the cost of the people working underground. The country’s gold production continues to grow, but so does the urgency to protect the lives behind those numbers.

