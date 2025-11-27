Thursday, November 27, 2025
CHRISTMAS WITHOUT FOOD? VPAC DEMANDS URGENT ACTION FOR STRUGGLING HOUSEHOLDS

GEORGETOWN – With the holiday season approaching and thousands of families still fighting to make ends meet, VPAC is calling on the Government to urgently roll out a national Christmas relief initiative to prevent the country’s poorest households from facing a bleak December.

Despite Guyana’s booming oil economy, VPAC says too many families continue to choose between food, water, and electricity. The group argues that while citizens await the Government’s promised cash grant, hunger and utility disconnections will not pause for Christmas.

VPAC is proposing a two-part solution: a Christmas Food Hamper Programme stocked with staple grocery items and toiletries, and a one-month emergency intervention that covers light and water bills for vulnerable homes.

“Guyana is no longer a poor country, but poverty is still alive in too many homes,” the group said. “No child should go through the holidays without a proper meal, and no family should spend Christmas in darkness.”

However, VPAC insists that any state-funded programme must be protected from political bias. To ensure those most in need are prioritised, the organisation is urging Government to allow NGOs, community bodies, religious leaders, and local councils to help compile beneficiary lists.

“Support must reach families because they are struggling, not because they support a particular party,” VPAC stressed.

As rising food prices and year-end expenses tighten the financial strain, VPAC says Christmas should offer relief, dignity, and a moment of joy. The group is urging swift action so families can look toward the season with hope rather than fear.

“We are urging the Government to prove that this oil economy works for everyone, especially the people who need help the most.”

