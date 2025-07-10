Thursday, July 10, 2025
HomeArticlesBUSTED WITH “CREEPY” THREE NABBED IN WEST COAST DEMERARA DRUG STING
ArticlesCourtCrime

BUSTED WITH “CREEPY” THREE NABBED IN WEST COAST DEMERARA DRUG STING

By HGPTV
0
346

De Kinderen, Guyana – A high-stakes drug bust on Monday led to the seizure of nearly 25 kilograms of high-grade foreign marijuana known on the streets as “Creepy,” and the arrest of three men believed to be part of a local trafficking ring.

Acting on a tip-off, agents from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) swooped down on De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara, where they intercepted a suspicious vehicle. Inside, they uncovered several bulky parcels packed with leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be marijuana.

Lab tests later confirmed it was “Creepy,” a potent and often pricier strain of imported cannabis. The total haul from that operation weighed in at 21.714 kilograms. The two occupants of the car, identified as Antonio Bobb and Pooran Seemangal, were immediately arrested and taken to CANU headquarters for further questioning.But the operation didn’t end there.

Officers followed the trail to a residence in Hauge, also on the West Coast, where a follow-up search unearthed an additional 3.138 kilograms of the same high-grade marijuana. That led to the arrest of Kenner Arjun, who is also being processed as part of the ongoing investigation.All three men remain in custody as CANU prepares to move the case before the courts.

“Creepy” has grown in popularity across the country in recent years, often associated with cross-border smuggling networks due to its origin and price tag.

The bust highlights what law enforcement sources describe as a continued push to disrupt the flow of foreign narcotics entering and circulating within Guyana.

Investigations are ongoing.

Previous article
TEENAGER CAUGHT ON CAMERA BEATING AND ROBBING ELDERLY MAN WITH CUTLASS, ARRESTED BY POLICE
Next article
GECOM SETS RECORD STRAIGHT ON JOINDER RULES: WHO GETS PARLIAMENTARY SEATS AND HOW
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

RE EMPLOYMENT OF VISHNU PERSAUD REJECTED BY GECOM’S CHAIRMAN

Teen in critical condition after parent discovers her with bedsheet tied...