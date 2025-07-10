BUSTED WITH “CREEPY” THREE NABBED IN WEST COAST DEMERARA DRUG STING

De Kinderen, Guyana – A high-stakes drug bust on Monday led to the seizure of nearly 25 kilograms of high-grade foreign marijuana known on the streets as “Creepy,” and the arrest of three men believed to be part of a local trafficking ring.

Acting on a tip-off, agents from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) swooped down on De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara, where they intercepted a suspicious vehicle. Inside, they uncovered several bulky parcels packed with leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be marijuana.

Lab tests later confirmed it was “Creepy,” a potent and often pricier strain of imported cannabis. The total haul from that operation weighed in at 21.714 kilograms. The two occupants of the car, identified as Antonio Bobb and Pooran Seemangal, were immediately arrested and taken to CANU headquarters for further questioning.But the operation didn’t end there.

Officers followed the trail to a residence in Hauge, also on the West Coast, where a follow-up search unearthed an additional 3.138 kilograms of the same high-grade marijuana. That led to the arrest of Kenner Arjun, who is also being processed as part of the ongoing investigation.All three men remain in custody as CANU prepares to move the case before the courts.

“Creepy” has grown in popularity across the country in recent years, often associated with cross-border smuggling networks due to its origin and price tag.

The bust highlights what law enforcement sources describe as a continued push to disrupt the flow of foreign narcotics entering and circulating within Guyana.

Investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...