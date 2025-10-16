Thursday, October 16, 2025
HomeArticlesNO MORE GAMES: JAGDEO SAYS GOV'T TO FIGHT GAMBLING CRISIS WITH HIGHER...
ArticlesBUSINESSCourtCrimeFINANCENewsPolitics

NO MORE GAMES: JAGDEO SAYS GOV’T TO FIGHT GAMBLING CRISIS WITH HIGHER TAXES

By HGPTV
0
1785

GEORGETOWN – Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has elevated the issue of chronic gambling addiction to a major national crisis, today announcing plans for the government to implement sweeping new measures, including stricter oversight and higher taxation, to crush the rapidly spreading social ill.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo detailed the devastating impact of “gambling on demand,” which he said has flourished due to liberal licensing and taxation policies. The accessibility of betting via apps and local shops, the Vice President lamented, is “creating a series of negative problems for our communities, breaking up families, creating hardships for a lot of single parents.”

The Social Cost and Regulatory Failure

The Vice President’s concerns are rooted in years of warnings from civil society and a problematic regulatory history. For decades, Guyana’s Gambling Prevention Act was the primary legal framework, but recent amendments to allow online sports betting and casinos—initially intended to stimulate tourism and hotel revenue—have led to an uncontrolled spread of betting activity into local communities. This has triggered concerns that low-income citizens, in particular, are sinking their limited incomes into gambling, leading to social decay and reduced productivity.

Jagdeo spoke to the most painful consequence: “People go to these little places, the shops in their communities, and all day long, on their phone, thinking about some credit to put in a bet.” He warned that many parents are shortchanging their children, depriving them of “school clothes and other essential things,” and stated: “Some people don’t even want to work. They live for that little credit on their phone to place a bet.”

The Plan: Stricter Oversight and Taxes

The government now intends to reverse the trend by tightening the reins on operators. Jagdeo announced that new initiatives will implement stronger regulatory measures and introduce appropriate taxation aimed at disincentivizing the addictive behavior and mitigating its social fallout.

“It is one every phone, it’s an app and it’s facilitated by the local establishments and on a very liberal licencing policy and a very liberal taxation policy,” Jagdeo noted, confirming that the current “liberal” framework will be fundamentally reformed. He declared: “Something has to be done about it, and we intend to do something about it.” The announcement signals a major pivot toward prioritizing social protection over easy tax revenue from the booming, but socially destructive, community gambling sector.

Previous article
GLOBAL FOOD PRICE SURGE FORCES FAMILIES INTO CHEAP, UNHEALTHY DIETS – PRES. ALI
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CANU RAIDS UNPROFESSIONAL HANOMAN

JAGDEO DISMISSES MOHAMED’S CLAIMS OF POLITICAL TARGETING AFTER POLICE QUESTIONING