‘WE NEED A CONVICTION IN THE QUINDON BACCHUS CASE’,WHAT’S THE DELAY? BACCHUS’ GRANDFATHER QUESTIONS

Grandfather of Quindon Bacchus Demands Justice, Slams Delay and ‘Cover-Ups’



By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News





GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Nearly three years after police fatally shot 25-year-old Quindon Bacchus in plain clothes during an alleged gun sale sting, his grandfather, Colin Nelson Bacchus, is questioning the prolonged delay in delivering justice.

Speaking with HGP Nightly News, the grieving grandfather expressed frustration and dismay over the pace of the judicial process and accused state institutions of systematic cover-ups.

“It’s been three years. Why hasn’t there been a conviction? Why the cover-ups at every turn?” he asked.

Bacchus was shot seven times—not six as initially reported—on June 10, 2022, in Haslington, East Coast Demerara. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had initially claimed that Bacchus attempted to sell an illegal firearm to undercover officers and fired at them while fleeing. Officers reportedly returned fire, killing him at the scene.

However, ballistics tests later revealed the gun found in Bacchus’ possession was non-functional, casting serious doubt on the police narrative. His death prompted widespread protests, particularly in Linden and Georgetown, with citizens demanding transparency and accountability.

Former Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega has been committed to stand trial at the High Court for Bacchus’ murder. Despite his continued remand in jail, Colin Bacchus says he has “zero confidence” in the judiciary or the police to ensure a fair outcome.

“Guyana is no longer a transparent, peaceful place. It’s run by bullies. Absolutely no faith in the system,” the elder Bacchus stated.

In a civil case, Justice Nigel Niles recently ruled in favor of the Bacchus family, ordering the State to pay $24 million for the unlawful killing of the young man. The ruling followed the government’s quiet acceptance of liability, yet no criminal conviction has been secured.

“The government is failing Quindon. The same way it failed Adriana Young, the Henry Boys, and the boys in Linden,” said Colin Bacchus, referencing several other controversial deaths involving police or alleged cover-ups.

Bacchus’ case joins a growing list of high-profile fatal encounters involving law enforcement in Guyana, raising broader questions about police accountability, use of force, and judicial delays.

With public skepticism rising, many are now looking to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the courts to deliver a timely and impartial verdict—one that could begin to rebuild trust in Guyana’s justice system.

