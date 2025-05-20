Tuesday, May 20, 2025
HomeNews‘WE NEED A CONVICTION IN THE QUINDON BACCHUS CASE’,WHAT’S THE DELAY? BACCHUS’...
News

‘WE NEED A CONVICTION IN THE QUINDON BACCHUS CASE’,WHAT’S THE DELAY? BACCHUS’ GRANDFATHER QUESTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1270

Grandfather of Quindon Bacchus Demands Justice, Slams Delay and ‘Cover-Ups’


By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News


GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Nearly three years after police fatally shot 25-year-old Quindon Bacchus in plain clothes during an alleged gun sale sting, his grandfather, Colin Nelson Bacchus, is questioning the prolonged delay in delivering justice.

Speaking with HGP Nightly News, the grieving grandfather expressed frustration and dismay over the pace of the judicial process and accused state institutions of systematic cover-ups.

“It’s been three years. Why hasn’t there been a conviction? Why the cover-ups at every turn?” he asked.

Bacchus was shot seven times—not six as initially reported—on June 10, 2022, in Haslington, East Coast Demerara. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had initially claimed that Bacchus attempted to sell an illegal firearm to undercover officers and fired at them while fleeing. Officers reportedly returned fire, killing him at the scene.

However, ballistics tests later revealed the gun found in Bacchus’ possession was non-functional, casting serious doubt on the police narrative. His death prompted widespread protests, particularly in Linden and Georgetown, with citizens demanding transparency and accountability.

Former Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega has been committed to stand trial at the High Court for Bacchus’ murder. Despite his continued remand in jail, Colin Bacchus says he has “zero confidence” in the judiciary or the police to ensure a fair outcome.

“Guyana is no longer a transparent, peaceful place. It’s run by bullies. Absolutely no faith in the system,” the elder Bacchus stated.

In a civil case, Justice Nigel Niles recently ruled in favor of the Bacchus family, ordering the State to pay $24 million for the unlawful killing of the young man. The ruling followed the government’s quiet acceptance of liability, yet no criminal conviction has been secured.

“The government is failing Quindon. The same way it failed Adriana Young, the Henry Boys, and the boys in Linden,” said Colin Bacchus, referencing several other controversial deaths involving police or alleged cover-ups.

Bacchus’ case joins a growing list of high-profile fatal encounters involving law enforcement in Guyana, raising broader questions about police accountability, use of force, and judicial delays.

With public skepticism rising, many are now looking to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the courts to deliver a timely and impartial verdict—one that could begin to rebuild trust in Guyana’s justice system.

Previous article
FATHER STILL HOPEFUL FOR JUSTICE OVER HENRY BOYS SLAYING,SAYS ADRIANA YOUNGE’S CASE ‘BRINGS BACK PAIN AND TRAUMA’
Next article
INDIGENOUS LEADERS TO BE EQUIPPED WITH FIREARMS FOR SECURITY PURPOSES AMID GUYANA & VENEZUELA BORDER TENSIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BANDITS ESCAPE WITH $212,000 FROM POPEYE’S

GOVERNMENT WILL TURN PROMISES INTO ACTION