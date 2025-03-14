Friday, March 14, 2025
“I DON’T WANT POLICE BEATEN ON THE ROAD” – MINISTER BENN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Following a widely circulated video showing a brawl between two members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and two civilians, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has addressed the incident, stressing the need for professionalism in law enforcement while also urging civilians to respect the rule of law.

The footage has sparked public debate and scrutiny and raised questions about police conduct and public interactions with law enforcement. Benn has assured that the matter is under review, and the necessary investigations are ongoing.

Get the full details in Tiana Cole’s report.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
