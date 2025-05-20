FATHER STILL HOPEFUL FOR JUSTICE OVER HENRY BOYS SLAYING,SAYS ADRIANA YOUNGE’S CASE ‘BRINGS BACK PAIN AND TRAUMA’

Reported by Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News



COTTON TREE, WEST COAST BERBICE – Gladstone Henry, father of Isaiah Henry, one of the two teens brutally murdered in 2020, has broken his silence in light of 11-year-old Adriana Young’s mysterious death, drawing stark comparisons between both cases and reigniting concern over Guyana’s criminal justice system.

Henry, who still mourns the loss of his son and nephew Joel, said Adriana’s death reopened old wounds for him and his family.

“What this family is feeling — we know. We’re still going through it,” he said, recalling the gut-wrenching feeling when his son first went missing. “This little girl’s case reminds me deeply of that pain… the hurt doesn’t go away.”

Henry strongly criticized the Guyana Police Force, saying they failed to deliver justice in the 2020 case and are again under scrutiny in the Adriana Young investigation.

“They had the opportunity to do better in my son’s case. Now again… the family was right there all night, and yet, the girl’s body appears in the pool the next day? That raises serious questions,” he said.

Back in 2020, Vinod Gopal and Anil Sanchara were committed to stand trial for the murders of the Henry cousins. However, Henry insists that the two men are innocent, arguing that the real perpetrators remain at large due to police carelessness and incompetence.

The families of the slain teens have endured compounding grief. Isaiah’s mother, Patricia Henry, died of a heart attack in 2022, and Joel’s mother, Gail Henry, died of a ruptured blood vessel just a year later. Henry believes the stress and heartbreak surrounding the unsolved murders contributed to their untimely deaths.

Despite the tragedy, Henry remains committed to pursuing justice:

“This is not about politics — it’s about justice,” he declared. “I will continue fighting until justice is served for Isaiah and Joel.”

The mutilated bodies of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry were discovered on a coconut estate at Cotton Tree on September 6, 2020, a day after they went missing. A post-mortem examination revealed they died from hemorrhage and shock due to multiple incised wounds.

Just days later, 17-year-old Haresh Singh was murdered during the unrest sparked by the killings. His burnt motorcycle and body were discovered along the Number Three Village backlands. These cases remain painful reminders of Guyana’s challenges with timely and credible justice.

Like this: Like Loading...