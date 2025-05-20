Tuesday, May 20, 2025
INDIGENOUS LEADERS TO BE EQUIPPED WITH FIREARMS FOR SECURITY PURPOSES AMID GUYANA & VENEZUELA BORDER TENSIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
National Toshaos Council Conference Opens Amid Heightened Border Tensions, Calls for Indigenous Empowerment

Reported by Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, Guyana—The 2025 National Toshaos Council Conference opened this week at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre under the theme “Robust Governance for Sustainable Village Development.” It will bring together Indigenous leaders from across the country to address pressing issues facing Guyana’s first peoples.

Against the backdrop of Venezuela’s escalating aggression, President Irfaan Ali used the platform to announce the provision of more than 250 firearms to border communities for self-defense. The initiative follows recent military threats along the Cuyuni River, with President Ali commending the resilience and patriotism of indigenous residents living in border zones.

“To those of you who raise our Golden Arrowhead high at the border, we thank you for your bravery and strength of character,” said President Ali, pledging the government’s full support in ensuring their safety.

The president’s remarks came just days after armed individuals in civilian clothing—believed to be Venezuelan military operatives—fired on Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks near Eteringbang and Makapa, prompting renewed calls for robust defense support for hinterland communities.

However, not all dialogue at the conference was celebratory. Allegations that Indigenous voices were being suppressed in discussions of national importance drew a strong rebuke from National Toshaos Council Chairman Derek John, who labeled such claims as “disingenuous” and an insult to Indigenous leadership.

“We will not allow outside organizations to define our narrative. We are capable of thinking and deciding for ourselves,” John said.

The NTC, a constitutionally recognized body, serves as the collective voice of indigenous leaders from Guyana’s ten administrative regions.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukai reiterated that the government remains committed to resolving long-standing land titling and demarcation issues. She affirmed that NTC and the National Oversight Committee on LCDS 2030 actively engage in the Low Carbon Development Strategy, which promises sustainable benefits for Indigenous communities.

“Our government continues to actively engage in land titling processes, and we are addressing concerns raised by APA and other rights-based organizations,” Sukai stated.

The Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) project and inclusion in the LCDS 2030 framework are seen as critical tools for advancing Indigenous economic and cultural rights while protecting their ancestral lands.

The week-long conference will conclude on Friday, May 23, and will produce recommendations on national security, environmental stewardship, and social equity for Guyana’s over 200 Indigenous villages.

