WALROND WARNS POLICE LEADERSHIP: “THE PEOPLE WILL NOT WAIT, AND NEITHER WILL I.”

GEORGETOWN – Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond today delivered a blistering ultimatum to the leadership of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), demanding an immediate and uncompromising crackdown on corruption and a complete overhaul of internal discipline.

Addressing the Force’s Executive Leadership Team and Commanders, Walrond made it clear that despite record government investment in technology and training since 2020, resources alone will not save the institution. ​”Resources alone cannot protect the reputation of this institution; only integrity, discipline, and leadership can,” the Minister warned. ​

In a forceful mandate on corruption, Walrond demanded “zero tolerance” for misconduct, telling the commanders: “Corruption must be dealt with firmly. Do not look the other way. Be fearless in confronting it.” She underscored that the failure of discipline at the top will inevitably lead to collapse throughout the ranks, making leadership by example non-negotiable.

She stated plainly: “If discipline is weak at the top, it will collapse below. Tighten discipline, strengthen performance, and rebuild trust.” ​The Minister stressed that with Guyana facing new and emerging challenges, including complex border security issues, increased global connectivity, and the demands of a rapidly growing economy, the Commanders must ensure that government resources translate into visible public safety.

She demanded an outcome where communities feel secure, criminals face the full weight of the law, and the police uniform “once again commands pride and respect.” ​Affirming that public safety and trust depend entirely on their effectiveness, Minister Walrond delivered her final, unambiguous warning: “This is the moment for decisive leadership. The people will not wait, and neither will I.”

Walrond concluded by pledging her unwavering personal support as the Force works to build a professional, respected, and trusted service rooted in integrity, discipline, and accountability.

