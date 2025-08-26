Tuesday, August 26, 2025
KWAKWANI SECONDARY FIRE: STUDENTS TO RETURN BY SEPTEMBER, MINISTRY SAYS

Kwakwani, Region 10 – August 26, 2025 – The Ministry of Education says students of Kwakwani Secondary School in Region 10 will be back in classrooms by the end of September, even as the community grapples with the destruction caused by a fire that ripped through part of the school on Sunday morning.

Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration) Tiffany Harvey, along with Assistant Chief Education Officers Sherwyn Blackman and Sauda Kadir-Grant, visited the school within hours of the blaze to map out emergency measures. The Ministry has committed not only to restoring classes quickly but also to rebuilding the school to modern, higher standards.

The fire, which started in the south-western section of the Pathville building, consumed several vital areas: the Information Technology lab, the head teacher’s office, the auditorium that had been serving as classrooms, the library, the staff room, and the washrooms for both students and teachers. Police are still investigating the cause.

Parents, teachers, and students who gathered outside the damaged school spoke of the sense of loss. “This is where our children spend most of their day. To see it gone like this is heartbreaking,” one mother said.

Despite the devastation, officials assured the community that plans are in motion. Temporary facilities will be arranged in the coming weeks to prevent disruption, and reconstruction is expected to give Kwakwani Secondary a safer, more resilient home.

For now, the school community is left balancing sorrow with cautious optimism, waiting for the day learning can resume within walls rebuilt stronger than those that stood before.

